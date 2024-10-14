Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 15.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Diese Fusion könnte der Katalysator sein, den Anleger brauchen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
15.10.24
09:59 Uhr
1,610 Euro
+0,010
+0,62 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,6101,77011:37
Dow Jones News
14.10.2024 19:25 Uhr
275 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
14-Oct-2024 / 17:53 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
14 October 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               14 October 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      200,000 
Highest price paid per share:         140.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          137.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 138.2552p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 334,114,678 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (334,114,678) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      138.2552p                    200,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
1214               140.00      08:13:18          00071810249TRLO0      XLON 
3096               140.00      09:26:41          00071812691TRLO0      XLON 
2817               140.00      09:26:41          00071812692TRLO0      XLON 
8439               140.00      09:26:41          00071812693TRLO0      XLON 
143                138.00      09:32:24          00071812877TRLO0      XLON 
448                139.00      11:35:30          00071816279TRLO0      XLON 
315                139.00      11:35:30          00071816280TRLO0      XLON 
1380               139.00      11:35:30          00071816281TRLO0      XLON 
1507               139.00      11:35:30          00071816282TRLO0      XLON 
1500               138.50      11:35:31          00071816283TRLO0      XLON 
3646               138.50      11:35:31          00071816284TRLO0      XLON 
5400               138.50      11:35:31          00071816285TRLO0      XLON 
693                138.50      11:35:31          00071816286TRLO0      XLON 
71                138.50      11:35:49          00071816338TRLO0      XLON 
215                138.50      11:35:49          00071816339TRLO0      XLON 
2554               139.00      11:35:49          00071816340TRLO0      XLON 
3186               139.00      11:35:49          00071816341TRLO0      XLON 
75000               138.00      11:37:11          00071816376TRLO0      XLON 
5465               138.00      12:30:36          00071817873TRLO0      XLON 
3839               138.00      12:30:36          00071817874TRLO0      XLON 
2083               138.00      12:30:36          00071817875TRLO0      XLON 
305                137.50      12:50:36          00071818330TRLO0      XLON 
1400               137.50      12:50:37          00071818331TRLO0      XLON 
4095               137.50      12:50:37          00071818332TRLO0      XLON 
253                137.00      12:59:54          00071818662TRLO0      XLON 
2700               137.00      14:36:06          00071822520TRLO0      XLON 
500                137.00      14:36:06          00071822521TRLO0      XLON 
1753               137.00      14:36:06          00071822522TRLO0      XLON 
5421               137.00      14:36:06          00071822523TRLO0      XLON 
1200               137.00      14:43:06          00071822950TRLO0      XLON 
783                137.00      14:43:06          00071822951TRLO0      XLON 
131                138.00      14:47:40          00071823472TRLO0      XLON 
2095               138.00      14:47:53          00071823483TRLO0      XLON 
1800               138.00      14:47:53          00071823484TRLO0      XLON 
3275               138.00      14:47:53          00071823485TRLO0      XLON 
1778               138.50      14:48:15          00071823493TRLO0      XLON 
102                138.50      14:48:15          00071823494TRLO0      XLON 
4900               138.50      14:48:15          00071823495TRLO0      XLON 
1008               138.50      14:48:15          00071823496TRLO0      XLON 
1798               138.50      14:53:20          00071823729TRLO0      XLON 
798                138.50      14:53:20          00071823730TRLO0      XLON 
390                138.50      14:53:20          00071823731TRLO0      XLON 
930                138.50      14:53:20          00071823732TRLO0      XLON 
1982               138.50      14:56:14          00071823890TRLO0      XLON 
771                138.50      14:56:14          00071823891TRLO0      XLON 
59                138.50      14:58:30          00071824007TRLO0      XLON 
2156               138.50      14:58:30          00071824008TRLO0      XLON 
2790               138.00      15:04:44          00071824262TRLO0      XLON 
1800               138.00      15:04:44          00071824263TRLO0      XLON 
688                138.00      15:04:44          00071824264TRLO0      XLON 
305                138.50      16:00:15          00071827922TRLO0      XLON 
342                138.50      16:00:15          00071827923TRLO0      XLON 
5568               138.50      16:06:01          00071828854TRLO0      XLON 
500                138.00      16:06:01          00071828859TRLO0      XLON 
4961               138.00      16:06:01          00071828860TRLO0      XLON 
1545               138.50      16:17:46          00071830448TRLO0      XLON 
5                 138.50      16:17:46          00071830449TRLO0      XLON 
773                138.50      16:17:46          00071830450TRLO0      XLON 
1986               138.50      16:17:46          00071830451TRLO0      XLON 
1200               138.50      16:17:46          00071830452TRLO0      XLON 
125                138.50      16:17:46          00071830453TRLO0      XLON 
198                138.50      16:17:46          00071830454TRLO0      XLON 
7371               138.50      16:17:46          00071830455TRLO0      XLON 
3430               138.50      16:17:46          00071830456TRLO0      XLON 
1019               138.50      16:17:46          00071830457TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  352807 
EQS News ID:  2008173 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2008173&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 14, 2024 12:53 ET (16:53 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.