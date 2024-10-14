Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 14-Oct-2024 / 17:53 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 14 October 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: Date of purchase: 14 October 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 200,000 Highest price paid per share: 140.00p Lowest price paid per share: 137.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 138.2552p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 334,114,678 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (334,114,678) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 138.2552p 200,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 1214 140.00 08:13:18 00071810249TRLO0 XLON 3096 140.00 09:26:41 00071812691TRLO0 XLON 2817 140.00 09:26:41 00071812692TRLO0 XLON 8439 140.00 09:26:41 00071812693TRLO0 XLON 143 138.00 09:32:24 00071812877TRLO0 XLON 448 139.00 11:35:30 00071816279TRLO0 XLON 315 139.00 11:35:30 00071816280TRLO0 XLON 1380 139.00 11:35:30 00071816281TRLO0 XLON 1507 139.00 11:35:30 00071816282TRLO0 XLON 1500 138.50 11:35:31 00071816283TRLO0 XLON 3646 138.50 11:35:31 00071816284TRLO0 XLON 5400 138.50 11:35:31 00071816285TRLO0 XLON 693 138.50 11:35:31 00071816286TRLO0 XLON 71 138.50 11:35:49 00071816338TRLO0 XLON 215 138.50 11:35:49 00071816339TRLO0 XLON 2554 139.00 11:35:49 00071816340TRLO0 XLON 3186 139.00 11:35:49 00071816341TRLO0 XLON 75000 138.00 11:37:11 00071816376TRLO0 XLON 5465 138.00 12:30:36 00071817873TRLO0 XLON 3839 138.00 12:30:36 00071817874TRLO0 XLON 2083 138.00 12:30:36 00071817875TRLO0 XLON 305 137.50 12:50:36 00071818330TRLO0 XLON 1400 137.50 12:50:37 00071818331TRLO0 XLON 4095 137.50 12:50:37 00071818332TRLO0 XLON 253 137.00 12:59:54 00071818662TRLO0 XLON 2700 137.00 14:36:06 00071822520TRLO0 XLON 500 137.00 14:36:06 00071822521TRLO0 XLON 1753 137.00 14:36:06 00071822522TRLO0 XLON 5421 137.00 14:36:06 00071822523TRLO0 XLON 1200 137.00 14:43:06 00071822950TRLO0 XLON 783 137.00 14:43:06 00071822951TRLO0 XLON 131 138.00 14:47:40 00071823472TRLO0 XLON 2095 138.00 14:47:53 00071823483TRLO0 XLON 1800 138.00 14:47:53 00071823484TRLO0 XLON 3275 138.00 14:47:53 00071823485TRLO0 XLON 1778 138.50 14:48:15 00071823493TRLO0 XLON 102 138.50 14:48:15 00071823494TRLO0 XLON 4900 138.50 14:48:15 00071823495TRLO0 XLON 1008 138.50 14:48:15 00071823496TRLO0 XLON 1798 138.50 14:53:20 00071823729TRLO0 XLON 798 138.50 14:53:20 00071823730TRLO0 XLON 390 138.50 14:53:20 00071823731TRLO0 XLON 930 138.50 14:53:20 00071823732TRLO0 XLON 1982 138.50 14:56:14 00071823890TRLO0 XLON 771 138.50 14:56:14 00071823891TRLO0 XLON 59 138.50 14:58:30 00071824007TRLO0 XLON 2156 138.50 14:58:30 00071824008TRLO0 XLON 2790 138.00 15:04:44 00071824262TRLO0 XLON 1800 138.00 15:04:44 00071824263TRLO0 XLON 688 138.00 15:04:44 00071824264TRLO0 XLON 305 138.50 16:00:15 00071827922TRLO0 XLON 342 138.50 16:00:15 00071827923TRLO0 XLON 5568 138.50 16:06:01 00071828854TRLO0 XLON 500 138.00 16:06:01 00071828859TRLO0 XLON 4961 138.00 16:06:01 00071828860TRLO0 XLON 1545 138.50 16:17:46 00071830448TRLO0 XLON 5 138.50 16:17:46 00071830449TRLO0 XLON 773 138.50 16:17:46 00071830450TRLO0 XLON 1986 138.50 16:17:46 00071830451TRLO0 XLON 1200 138.50 16:17:46 00071830452TRLO0 XLON 125 138.50 16:17:46 00071830453TRLO0 XLON 198 138.50 16:17:46 00071830454TRLO0 XLON 7371 138.50 16:17:46 00071830455TRLO0 XLON 3430 138.50 16:17:46 00071830456TRLO0 XLON 1019 138.50 16:17:46 00071830457TRLO0 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

