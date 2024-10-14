7Sigma Systems Introduces Secure, A Comprehensive Cybersecurity Solution to Safeguard Networks Without Added Staffing

7Sigma Secure helps carriers and ISPs protect their networks from cyber threats and ransomware attacks

CHANHASSEN, MN / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2024 / 7Sigma Systems, the premier ISP and carrier software and solutions provider, is proud to announce the launch of its latest product, 7Sigma Secure. 7Sigma Secure helps broadband providers avoid cyber threats, lower the impact of cyberattacks, and meet essential cybersecurity standards, without the need for additional hires. The solution automates carrier network management and inventories into one easy-to-manage solution, across all devices, and delivers full network backup integrity into one comprehensive package.





As threats from cyberattacks and ransomware grow, network security has never been more important. 7Sigma Secure combines the full suite of best-in-class solutions to provide a comprehensive security offering that provides support for all six essential NIST Cybersecurity Framework functions:

Identifying threats and weaknesses

Protecting important data, services and devices

Detecting vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and even intruders

Responding by automating actions and tasks

Recovering quickly if and when a breach occurs

Governing cyber risk from all levels of the organization

"Our goal with 7Sigma Secure is to empower carriers of all sizes to achieve best-in-class security standards, without the hassle and costs of hiring in-house talent," said Greg Parks, Director of Cybersecurity at 7Sigma. "As the landscape of cyber threats evolves, it's becoming more and more challenging for smaller and medium-sized broadband providers to mitigate cyberattacks and meet the standards required for federal funding. We're committed to helping general managers and company leaders stay confident that their cybersecurity needs are fully met."

The 7Sigma Secure offering includes an automated network inventory, patching, backups, edge network monitoring, BGP monitoring, carrier server advanced threat protection, and a weekly report card that provides executive-level insight into cyber threats and concerns, as well as details of network performance.

"7Sigma Secure works across all carrier systems and devices," notes Parks. "It's designed to save broadband providers time and money by providing on-demand visibility into backups and recovery, quick identification of the patches that need to occur, and accountability for releases and backups. It's an easy, automated, one-stop solution that supports the entire ISP network."

7Sigma Secure ensures that broadband providers, regardless of size, can operate with the confidence that their network is secure, their data is safe, and their funding opportunities are protected.

To learn more about 7Sigma Secure, visit 7Sigma.com/secure.

