Montag, 14.10.2024
Größtes Gold-Investment 2024? NexGold Mining - Fusion könnte der Katalysator sein, den Anleger brauchen
14.10.2024 20:18 Uhr
SOFTwarfare, LLC: SOFTwarfare Unveils Revolutionary Zero Trust Identity Solution for JADC2 at AUSA 2024

Securing the Future of Defense with Air-Gapped, Multimodal Authentication, Tactical and OT Access Control

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2024 / SOFTwarfare, a global leader in Zero Trust Identity solutions, today announced at the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting & Exposition a groundbreaking advancement in its Zero Trust Identity® platforms. This latest iteration is specifically designed to meet the stringent authentication and Identity, Credential, and Access Management (ICAM) requirements of Department of Defense (DoD) deployments within a Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) environment.

SwF UEBA enabled Authentication

SwF UEBA enabled Authentication
Build trust on a per-session basis



This announcement builds upon SOFTwarfare's Spring announcement bringing Zero Trust Identity to market for enterprise and private sector customers to meet the growing needs around CMMC and signifies a major leap forward in secure access for critical defense operations. SOFTwarfare's Zero Trust Identity® platform now provides:

  • Unparalleled Security for JADC2: Ensures secure, authenticated access to sensitive data and resources within the complex and dynamic JADC2 architecture.

  • Enhanced ICAM Capabilities: Meets the rigorous identity and access management demands of modern military operations with advanced multi-factor authentication and authorization.

  • Seamless Integration: Deploys smoothly within existing DoD infrastructure and integrates with leading endpoint security solutions.

"This is a pivotal moment for SOFTwarfare," said Wyatt Cobb, CEO of SOFTwarfare. "Our Zero Trust Identity® platform not only fortifies JADC2 security but also provides the foundation for a new era of secure access across the DoD."

SOFTwarfare is already a trusted provider of Zero Trust Identity® solutions for operational technology (OT) environments within leading commercial enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors. This proven success, combined with the platform's new JADC2 capabilities, positions SOFTwarfare as a key enabler of secure and resilient defense operations.

"We are deeply committed to delivering innovative cybersecurity solutions that protect our nation's most critical assets," said Wyatt Cobb, CEO of SOFTwarfare. "This advancement for JADC2 is a testament to our dedication to supporting the DoD's mission and ensuring the highest levels of security for our warfighters."

Key Features & Benefits:

  • Multimodal Biometric Authentication for Enterprise Applications: Proprietary technology that utilizes multiple biometric factors for strong identity verification across a wide range of enterprise applications, including access to sensitive data, critical systems, and secure facilities.

  • Operational Technology Access Control: Granular control over access to critical OT systems, preventing unauthorized access and mitigating the risk of cyberattacks on industrial control systems and other vital infrastructure.

  • User and Entity Behavioral Analytics (UEBA): Real-time risk assessment based on user behavior and network activity.

  • Automated and Human-in-the-Loop Decision Making: Provides both automated responses and human oversight for optimal security.

  • Cloud, Hybrid, and Air-Gapped Deployments: Flexible deployment options to meet the unique needs of various DoD environments.

  • Rapid Integration with Leading Endpoint Sensors: Ensures comprehensive security across all devices and access points.

SOFTwarfare continues to be at the forefront of cybersecurity innovation, providing enterprise-grade platforms that meet the evolving needs of both commercial and defense sectors. With this latest release, SOFTwarfare solidifies its position as the global leader in Zero Trust Identity, empowering organizations to defend against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

About SOFTwarfare

SOFTwarfare is a global cybersecurity software company that defends assets from cyberattacks by securing mission-critical integrations and users. They deliver a secure Integration Platform-as-a-Service (iPaaS) and next-generation biometric multi-factor authentication (MFA). Learn more at softwarfare.com.

Contact Information

John Devins
Director, Business Development
media@softwarfare.com

SOURCE: SOFTwarfare

