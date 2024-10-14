American Marketing Association Chicago Hosting CMO Forum 2024: Navigating Brand Challenges

The October 15 event will include the Chicago Chapter's Marketer of the Year award

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2024 / AMA Chicago, the largest professional chapter in the American Marketing Association's North American network, is holding its annual CMO Forum on October 15. Billed as a night of insight and innovation, the event brings together industry leaders to explore trends, challenges, and opportunities in brand management. The evening will kick off with a presentation to reveal the AMA Chicago Marketer of the Year, an award that honors a Chicagoland marketer who is notably moving their brand forward. AMA Chicago hosts the forum each year to equip B2B, B2C, nonprofit, and entrepreneurial marketing leaders with practical advice and inspiration to keep their brands engaging and relevant.





AMA Chicago presents the 2024 CMO Forum and Marketer of the Year Award

The American Marketing Association Chicago will name their 2024 Marketer of the Year at the CMO Forum.





"The AMA Chicago Forum is a premier opportunity for the brightest minds in marketing to network, learn, and share the wisdom of their experience," says Josh Blacksmith, President of the AMA Chicago Board. "The level of enthusiasm and the quality of knowledge sharing never ceases to impress, and we look forward to another memorable evening."

The evening will begin with a networking happy hour before moving into the Chicago Marketer of the Year award presentation. Nominees must live in the Chicagoland area, regardless of where their employer is located. Submission requirements include a short narrative detailing the nominee's work from the past 12-18 months across three categories: strategy; results; and vision and leadership. Last year's winner was Chris Duncan, VP of Consumer Insights & Digital Marketing for Claire's. After the award announcement, two featured speakers will give presentations as part of the evening's agenda: Ellina Shinnick, Chief Marketing Officer for HUB International, and Maggie Schmerin, Chief Advertising Officer for United Airlines.

The CMO Forum is one of multiple annual events held by AMA Chicago. The association provides large-scale conferences that attract marketers from around the nation, smaller intimate gatherings focused on specific subjects, and both a Signature Speaker Series and a Workshop Series to help attendees keep their skills sharp. Networking is a key component of AMA Chicago's membership, and networking opportunities are available throughout the year.

CMO Forum 2024 takes place October 15 at The Dalcy, from 5:30-8:00 p.m.

AMA Chicago offers a variety of membership options for individuals and groups. For more information, please visit https://amachicago.org.

About American Marketing Association Chicago

AMA Chicago, the largest professional chapter in the American Marketing Association's North American network, is 87 years strong. AMA Chicago provides ongoing development opportunities for Chicagoland marketers to expand knowledge, improve skills, and grow careers through access to innovative marketing thought leaders and cutting-edge programming. Marketers from agencies, brands, small businesses, non-profit organizations, and consultancies are invited to join AMA Chicago to connect with marketers from every industry and skill set. Visit amachicago.org to learn more and join.

Contact Information

Karolyn Raphael

PR for American Marketing Association Chicago

karolyn@wingermarketing.com

312-494-0422

Bonnie Massa

Executive Director AMA Chicago

executivedirector@chicagoama.org

SOURCE: American Marketing Association Chicago

View the original press release on newswire.com.