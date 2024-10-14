Anzeige
¡Yo Quiero! Introduces Its New 4oz Grab & Go! Line at 2024 IFPA Show

Texas-Based Avocado and Dip Innovators Introduce Convenient and Delicious "Better-for-You" Snack Options

RHOME, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2024 / ¡Yo Quiero!, the Texas-based company renowned for its hand-crafted avocado, guacamole, and dip products, is thrilled to introduce its new 4oz Grab & Go! Line at the 2024 IFPA Show. This innovative product line is designed to meet the rising consumer demand for convenient, healthier snacking options at local grocery stores with a dual department strategy. "We've worked with produce retailers to create packaging that fits into their Fresh Cut sets. These Grab & Go! 4oz containers are no different. Same shape, but in a snackable size," says Tara Murray, Vice President of Marketing at Fresh Innovations, LLC.

"With 92% of consumers expected to maintain or increase their purchases of grab-and-go items, according to Technomic, we knew we had to be part of this rapidly growing trend," says Murray. "We've always been committed to delivering fresh, high-quality ingredients, and now we're making it even easier for our customers to enjoy our products wherever they are."

As a leader in the "better-for-you" snacking movement, ¡Yo Quiero! is offering a selection of their signature products in the new 4oz Grab & Go! format, including:

  • Original Guacamole

  • Chunky Guacamole

  • Hatch Chile Guacamole

  • Red Salsa

  • Corn Salsa

  • Avocado Salsa Verde

  • Original Bean Dip

  • Black Bean Dip

  • Creamy Jalapeno Dip

  • Smoke House Onion Dip

As highlighted by NACS and the Partnership for a Healthier America, retailers are encouraged to offer fresh, better-for-you snacks by placing them near checkouts and in grab-and-go sections.

"We're fully embracing this trend by providing retailers with display-ready cases featuring 12, 4oz cups, giving consumers the freedom to choose their snacking adventure," adds Murray. "With 10 products in this form factor, retailers can offer variety and meet diverse customer needs. Our dual packaging strategy-with round, branded cups and lightly branded trays-provides even more flexibility."

As part of its commitment to helping people "eat good to feel good," Fresh Innovations and ¡Yo Quiero! make it easier than ever for consumers to enjoy nutritious, flavorful snacks on the go. Fresh Innovations employs High Pressure Technology (HPT), which ensures food safety and clean label benefits. This advanced process pasteurizes products without harsh chemicals or additives, preserving their fresh flavors.

"The demand for on-the-go snacking is here to stay, and we're proud to offer a range of products that make it simple for everyone to enjoy fresh, high-quality snacks wherever their day takes them," concludes Murray.

About ¡Yo Quiero!

¡Yo Quiero! Brands is a Texas-based avocado, guacamole, and dip company with state-of-the-art facilities in Rhome, Texas, and Guanajuato, Mexico. With a mission of selecting and growing the freshest and finest ingredients, ¡Yo Quiero! creates delicious, hand-crafted products available at most local retailers. As a leader in the category, ¡Yo Quiero! brings years of expertise and a passion for innovation. Explore our current lineup of Guacamole, Super Chunky Avocado, Avocado Salsa, Elote Dip, Queso, and Salsa on our website. For additional information, recipes, or product availability, visit www.yoquierobrands.com.

Media Contacts:

Tara Murray
Vice President of Marketing
Fresh Innovations, LLC
tmurray@freshinnovationsllc.com

Dana Cobb
Public Relations
The Barber Shop Marketing
dana@thebarbershopmarketing.com

SOURCE: Yo Quiero



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
