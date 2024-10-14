Anzeige
WKN: A1JWB7 | ISIN: FR0010417345 | Ticker-Symbol: DBV
Tradegate
14.10.24
21:50 Uhr
0,695 Euro
+0,007
+1,02 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DBV TECHNOLOGIES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DBV TECHNOLOGIES SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6620,72222:42
0,6850,69821:59
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.10.2024 22:34 Uhr
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DBV Technologies S.A.: Information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company as of September 30, 2024

Information regarding the total number of voting rights and totalnumberofsharesoftheCompany asofSeptember30,2024

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the AutoritédesMarchésFinanciers)

Market: NYSE Euronext Paris ISIN Code: FR 0010417345

DateTotalnumberofsharesTotalnumberofvotingrights




09/30/2024






96,501,526



Total gross of voting rights: 96,501,526
Total net* of voting rights: 96,199,467

* Net total = total number of voting rights attached to shares - shares without voting rights

Attachment

  • PDF Version (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/78bc3062-bf70-4d32-a4dc-7fd6c97a7291)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
