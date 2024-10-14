DBV Technologies S.A.: Information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company as of September 30, 2024

Information regarding the total number of voting rights and totalnumberofsharesoftheCompany asofSeptember30,2024

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the AutoritédesMarchésFinanciers)

Market: NYSE Euronext Paris ISIN Code: FR 0010417345

Date Totalnumberofshares Totalnumberofvotingrights







09/30/2024











96,501,526







Total gross of voting rights: 96,501,526 Total net* of voting rights: 96,199,467

* Net total = total number of voting rights attached to shares - shares without voting rights

