DBV Technologies S.A.: Information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company as of September 30, 2024

Information regarding the total number of voting rights and totalnumberofsharesoftheCompany asofSeptember30,2024
(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the AutoritédesMarchésFinanciers)
Market: NYSE Euronext Paris ISIN Code: FR 0010417345
|Date
|Totalnumberofshares
|Totalnumberofvotingrights
09/30/2024
96,501,526
Total gross of voting rights: 96,501,526
|Total net* of voting rights: 96,199,467
* Net total = total number of voting rights attached to shares - shares without voting rights
Attachment
- PDF Version (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/78bc3062-bf70-4d32-a4dc-7fd6c97a7291)
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)