14.10.2024 23:50 Uhr
Beyond Adversity: How Avanza Capital Holdings Redefines Success and Celebrates an 8-Year Milestone

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2024 / Wall Street icons have long been revered for their groundbreaking philosophies and strategies. Behind their firms' mystique often lies an intense culture of perfectionism, where even minor errors prompt detailed evaluations. In this high-stakes financial landscape, Avanza Capital Holdings stands apart as a non-traditional banking merchant cash advance private fixed-income platform that has overcome adversity and stood the test of time as a top-performing alternative platform.

Led by Frank Scarso, a Wall Street titan with a proven track record, Avanza provides innovative solutions for businesses unable to secure traditional financing. Scarso's leadership, supported by top underwriters and outside legal counsel among the country's top securities lawyers, ensures that every investment is meticulously vetted and compliant with the highest standards. Avanza's strategy emphasizes low to moderate risk, high liquidity, and superior growth potential, offering accredited lenders 20% annual returns with monthly principal and interest payments.

Recently celebrating an 8-year milestone, Avanza's resilience, and ability to navigate market challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, have allowed it to outperform major market indices. The company thrives on principles championed by legendary Wall Street figures while maintaining a commitment to operational efficiency, transparency, and risk management. Strategic alliances with firms like The Entrust Group further solidify Avanza's leadership in alternative lending.

Avanza's success in the merchant cash advance and private fixed-income space demonstrates that when these principles are applied with Scarso's expertise, they deliver stellar returns. As a result, the company continues to attract lending partners seeking both growth and stability in today's dynamic market.

"As the private credit market surges towards a projected $2.8 trillion by 2028 predicted by top banking institutions, Avanza Capital Holdings is strategically positioned to capitalize on this unparalleled secular growth. Our ability to offer tailored, non-bank financing solutions aligns with the market's increasing demand for flexible, floating-rate growth prospects. This allows us to deliver consistent, superior returns for our Lending Partners while mitigating risks. With our diversified portfolio of direct lending and innovative private credit strategies, we are seizing the opportunity to fuel sustainable growth for businesses and Lending Partners alike." - Frank Scarso, CEO, Avanza Capital Holdings.

Avanza Media Contact:

Christine Scarso - President of Operations
christine@avanza.nyc
212-516-FUND

Jo Ann Woods - Fund Administrator
joann@avanza.nyc
212-516-FUND

Avanza Capital Holdings LLC - Business Funding Short Term & Long Term
avanza.nyc

SOURCE: Avanza Capital Holdings



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
