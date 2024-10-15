Tidal Wave Auto Spa Celebrates Record-Breaking Charity Day Success With Over $686,000 Raised for Local Charities

Top Four Conveyor Car Wash Company Shares Results of 16th Annual Philanthropic Event

THOMASTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2024 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa, the nation's fourth largest conveyor car wash company, is proud to announce that its annual Charity Day event, held on September 20th, raised an impressive $686,353 for local charitable and non-profit organizations. This marks the largest and most successful Charity Day in the event's 16-year history, with wash proceeds and donations nearly doubling the amount raised in 2023.

Tidal Wave Auto Spa Logo

This year's event saw participation from 269 Tidal Wave locations nationwide, with funds raised benefiting over 250 local charities and non-profit organizations. As the company has rapidly expanded across the country, the impact of Charity Day has grown with it, and Tidal Wave is proud to have donated over $2 million to support local charitable organizations throughout the event's sixteen-year history. The overwhelming generosity of Tidal Wave customers played a vital role in achieving this remarkable milestone, showcasing the community spirit that is a key focus for the company.

CEO and Founder Scott Blackstock expressed his heartfelt gratitude, stating, "We are incredibly thankful for the amazing turnout and unwavering support from our customers over the years. Charity Day is not just an event for us; it's a day where we can collectively make a significant positive impact in the communities we serve. The success of this year's event is a testament to our customers' commitment to giving back and making a difference."

Ahead of the one-day philanthropic event, all 269 participating Tidal Wave locations selected a local charity or non-profit organization to receive 50% of their site's proceeds and all on-site donations. The other 50% of proceeds are donated to the company's longtime corporate partner, Annandale Village, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing progressive life assistance to adults with developmental disabilities across the country. All donations were provided directly to the partnering charitable organizations in early October, and will help them to continue the important work they are doing within their communities.

In addition to Tidal Wave's annual Charity Day event, which received two consecutive gold Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards® for Best Initiative for Philanthropy and Corporate Giving, the company also gives back year-round through fundraising. Tidal Wave's fundraising program has helped raise over $3 million for local organizations, and provides a simple, fast, and convenient way to raise money for local schools, churches, civic groups, and more.

To learn more about Tidal Wave Auto Spa's Charity Day, including this year's list of charitable organizations supported, please visit: tidalwaveautospa.com/charityday.

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa was founded over 20 years ago in Thomaston, GA by husband and wife, Scott and Hope Blackstock. What started as a small-town self-service car wash business, evolved into the first conveyor car wash open in Georgia, and is now the fourth-largest conveyor car wash company in the nation with 282 locations sprawling 29 states. Tidal Wave is committed to providing every customer an exceptional car wash experience through industry-leading car care technology, clean and attractive locations, and outstanding customer service. In 2020, the company partnered with Golden Gate Capital to facilitate their accelerated growth and has been included in the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Companies for the past five years. Tidal Wave has continuously strived to make a positive impact in the communities they serve, and has raised over $3 million dollars for local programs, service organizations, and non-profit organizations through the company's fundraising program and annual philanthropic Charity Day event.

