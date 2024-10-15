WorldSound, LLC: WorldSound Recording Artist & Songwriter Monique McCall's Orchestral Version of 'No Better Place' is in Consideration for a Pop Grammy Nomination

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2024 / Country music recording artist and songwriter Monique McCall's orchestral version of her new original song, "No Better Place," is in consideration for a Grammy nomination in the Best Pop Solo Performance Category.

Monique McCall

Country Pop Singer Monique McCall

"I am honored and elated to announce that my Orchestral version of my new patriotic single, "No Better Place," is on the Grammy ballot for Best Pop Solo Performance this year for consideration for a Grammy nomination. I am so super proud of this version and the message of this song," said McCall.

"I was inspired to write this song after performing at a political convention in Washington, DC, where I heard one of our nation's leaders powerfully remind us that no matter what is happening in our country and around the world, there is truly no better place to live and prosper than the United States," said McCall. "With my heartfelt thanks to all who have come before us and continue to protect and serve our beautiful nation, I am eternally grateful for their sacrifice for our freedoms and proud to call myself an American," said McCall.

McCall added, "A special thank you to my team and all who made this rendition possible. A special thank you to Andrew Joslyn for an incredible collaboration." Joslyn has worked with Macklemore, Kesha, Judy Collins, Leslie Odom Jr., Kygo, ODESZA, Nancy Wilson (Heart), Duff McKagan (Guns N Roses), The Seattle Symphony, and more.

"Working with Monique McCall on this project was an amazing collaboration. She is a consummate professional and a great talent," said Andrew Joslyn.

"Destined to become a quintessential patriotic song for the ages, 'No Better Place' truly reflects the greatness and beauty of our country," added Warren Wyatt, President & CEO of the WorldSound Group. "No Better Place" was released by McCall's label imprint Living & Loving and distributed by WorldSound through Virgin Music Group/UMG - the radio version has over 1 million streams.

"No Better Place is the perfect patriotic song penned in perfect timing for our country to hear from the perfect artist," said "Mama" Jan Smith, Owner, Jan Smith Studios/Mama's Music House.

McCall's previous single, "2nd Chance," peaked at #21 on The Top 40 New Music Weekly Chart. Co-written and produced by Grammy winner Skidd Mills and Grammy-nominated producer Mama Jan Smith, "2nd Chance" debuted as the soundtrack for the best-selling and seven-time award-winning book Live Like Sean, written by TJ Nelligan.

It's performed by Monique McCall, written by Monique McCall, Chip Rives, Adrienne Jean Follese & Keith Folles, produced by Nick Brown, and mixed by Mark Needham.

In addition to her music, McCall hosts a successful podcast, "Living & Loving with Monique McCall." She will soon be a published author with the release of her first children's book, Before My Eyes, a lullaby picture book with a downloadable song inspired by her eldest daughter. For more information, visit Moniquemccall.com.

