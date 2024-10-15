Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 15.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Größtes Gold-Investment 2024? NexGold Mining - Fusion könnte der Katalysator sein, den Anleger brauchen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
15.10.2024 00:02 Uhr
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WorldSound, LLC: WorldSound Recording Artist & Songwriter Monique McCall's Orchestral Version of 'No Better Place' is in Consideration for a Pop Grammy Nomination

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2024 / Country music recording artist and songwriter Monique McCall's orchestral version of her new original song, "No Better Place," is in consideration for a Grammy nomination in the Best Pop Solo Performance Category.

Monique McCall

Monique McCall
Country Pop Singer Monique McCall

"I am honored and elated to announce that my Orchestral version of my new patriotic single, "No Better Place," is on the Grammy ballot for Best Pop Solo Performance this year for consideration for a Grammy nomination. I am so super proud of this version and the message of this song," said McCall.

"I was inspired to write this song after performing at a political convention in Washington, DC, where I heard one of our nation's leaders powerfully remind us that no matter what is happening in our country and around the world, there is truly no better place to live and prosper than the United States," said McCall. "With my heartfelt thanks to all who have come before us and continue to protect and serve our beautiful nation, I am eternally grateful for their sacrifice for our freedoms and proud to call myself an American," said McCall.

McCall added, "A special thank you to my team and all who made this rendition possible. A special thank you to Andrew Joslyn for an incredible collaboration." Joslyn has worked with Macklemore, Kesha, Judy Collins, Leslie Odom Jr., Kygo, ODESZA, Nancy Wilson (Heart), Duff McKagan (Guns N Roses), The Seattle Symphony, and more.

"Working with Monique McCall on this project was an amazing collaboration. She is a consummate professional and a great talent," said Andrew Joslyn.

"Destined to become a quintessential patriotic song for the ages, 'No Better Place' truly reflects the greatness and beauty of our country," added Warren Wyatt, President & CEO of the WorldSound Group. "No Better Place" was released by McCall's label imprint Living & Loving and distributed by WorldSound through Virgin Music Group/UMG - the radio version has over 1 million streams.

"No Better Place is the perfect patriotic song penned in perfect timing for our country to hear from the perfect artist," said "Mama" Jan Smith, Owner, Jan Smith Studios/Mama's Music House.

McCall's previous single, "2nd Chance," peaked at #21 on The Top 40 New Music Weekly Chart. Co-written and produced by Grammy winner Skidd Mills and Grammy-nominated producer Mama Jan Smith, "2nd Chance" debuted as the soundtrack for the best-selling and seven-time award-winning book Live Like Sean, written by TJ Nelligan.

It's performed by Monique McCall, written by Monique McCall, Chip Rives, Adrienne Jean Follese & Keith Folles, produced by Nick Brown, and mixed by Mark Needham.

In addition to her music, McCall hosts a successful podcast, "Living & Loving with Monique McCall." She will soon be a published author with the release of her first children's book, Before My Eyes, a lullaby picture book with a downloadable song inspired by her eldest daughter. For more information, visit Moniquemccall.com.

# # #

Contact Information

Warren Wyatt
Manager
warren@worldsound.com
+1-808-333-4224

SOURCE: WorldSound

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.