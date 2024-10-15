Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.10.2024
Größtes Gold-Investment 2024? NexGold Mining - Fusion könnte der Katalysator sein, den Anleger brauchen
15.10.2024 04:00 Uhr
China International Communications Group(CICG): Belt and Road Languages Editions of "Library of Chinese Classics" Series Exhibited at 2024 Frankfurt Book Fair

FRANKFURT, Germany, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At this year's Frankfurt Book Fair, the "Library of Chinese Classics" series translated into languages of Belt and Road partner countries feature prominently at the booth of China International Communications Group (CICG). Bilingual edition of books on exhibition published by CICG's Foreign Languages Press (FLP) include Journey to the West (Chinese-Hindi), Laozi (Chinese-Hindi), Selected Stories of the Tang Dynasty (Chinese-Hindi), Selected Stories of the Song and Ming Dynasties (Chinese-Spanish), Buddhist Records of the Western World (Chinese-Hindi), Ancient Chinese Fables (Chinese-Burmese, Chinese-Bengali, Chinese-Hindi, and Chinese-Swahili), and Selected Strange Tales from the Liaozhai Studio (Chinese-Swahili and Chinese-Hindi).


The "Library of Chinese Classics" is dedicated to sharing the riches of traditional Chinese culture with the world. With its rich cultural significance and exceptional quality of publication, this series has emerged as a national cultural emblem. Aimed at fostering cultural and people-to-people exchanges, the "Library of Chinese Classics" in languages of Belt and Road partner countries project has carefully chosen 25 quintessential Chinese works, such as The Book of Poetry, The Analects, Laozi, Sun Zi: The Art of War, The Book of History, The Great Learning and The Doctrine of the Mean, Zhuangzi, Han Fei Zi, The Classic of Mountains and Seas, The Sutra of Huineng, Buddhist Records of the Western World, Wonders of the Present and the Past, Selected Stories of the Song and Ming Dynasties, Journey to the West, The Scholars, Selected Strange Tales from the Liaozhai Studio, and Ancient Chinese Fables. In 2019, 84 titles of the project received support from the National Publication Foundation, and to date, 75 volumes spanning 55 titles have been published in 24 languages such as French, Russian, Arabic, Spanish, Swahili, Urdu, Turkish, Burmese, Vietnamese, Thai, Portuguese, Ukrainian, Romanian, and Bulgarian. The Foreign Languages Press, together with 20 other publishers such as the Commercial Press, Zhonghua Book Company, People's Education Press, People's Literature Publishing House, and the Intercontinental Communication Center, has taken part in this great endeavor.


To share Chinese cultural products embodying Chinese characteristics, ethos and wisdom with readers in more countries, the "Library of Chinese Classics" working committee has launched a second batch with 20 titles in 16 languages spoken in the Belt and Road partner countries, including Albanian, Azerbaijani, Bulgarian, Persian, and Sinhala, 10 of which were not included in the first batch. The expansion brings the total to 34 languages. The second batch has secured funding from the National Publication Foundation in 2023.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2529587/1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2529588/2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/belt-and-road-languages-editions-of-library-of-chinese-classics-series-exhibited-at-2024-frankfurt-book-fair-302275768.html

