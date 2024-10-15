Arcadis supports PICQS QS Summit 2024 in Manila as Gold Sponsor

MANILA, Philippines, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadis, the leading global design and consultancy firm for natural and built assets, is proud to announce its participation at the upcoming QS Summit 2024 as Gold Sponsor. It is the biggest gathering of Filipino quantity surveyors in the country, organized by the Philippine Institute of Certified Quantity Surveyors (PICQS), Inc.

The summit, themed "The Evolving Role of Quantity Surveyors in Shaping a Smart and Greener Future", will take place on 19 October at AIM Conference Center, Makati City, Philippines.

This year the event will explore how quantity surveyors and their allied professions practice their roles in terms of sustainable cost and project management, utilization of digital solutions and enhanced sustainability, with less risk to the environment. The event provides a valuable platform for industry leaders to discuss critical trends and advancements shaping the future of the profession.

With over thirty years' experience in quantity surveying and cost and commercial management in the Philippines, Arcadis has established itself as one of the leading consultants in the country. As forerunners in the industry, Arcadis has been instrumental in helping shape the Philippine construction landscape, contributing to the development of iconic, game-changing and sustainable projects since the 1990s. Arcadis' sponsorship of the QS Summit 2024 underscores its commitment to supporting the professional growth of Filipino quantity surveyors, enabling them to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving industry and contribute to a sustainable future.

In addition to sponsorship, Arcadis will be speaking at the Summit alongside other industry practitioners. Country Director Darneil Perez will join a panel discussion titled "Digital Transformation (AI and Digital Technology Adoption) - Where are We Now and Where are We Heading?". Together with consultants, developers and contractors, Darneil will offer valuable perspectives on the challenges and opportunities facing the Philippine construction industry in terms of technological advancements, global trends and national development goals.

PICQS, Inc. is an all-Filipino organization comprised of members of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS); members of the Australian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (AIQS); student and trainee members of RICS; chartered members of internationally recognized QS professional bodies; QS-trained engineers working toward their QS Study; Assessment of Professional Competence (APC) and Assessment of Technical Competence (ATC) toward chartered membership.

