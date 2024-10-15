London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - October 14, 2024) - Impact Living, a leading UK social housing provider, today announced its ambitious goal to provide housing for 10,000 vulnerable individuals by April 2026. Amid the UK's deepening social housing crisis, this initiative aims to offer affordable, safe homes for those in greatest need, helping to address a critical shortfall in housing availability.





The UK is facing a major shortage of social housing, with over a million people on waiting lists and rising homelessness rates. As housing costs continue to rise and local councils struggle to keep up with demand, Impact Living is stepping up to tackle this growing crisis by expanding their efforts to provide secure, long-term housing solutions.

Housing 10,000 People by April 2026

Impact Living has set an ambitious target to provide homes for 10,000 people by April 2026. To achieve this, they are actively raising capital to acquire, develop, and renovate properties across the UK. The raised funds will help create sustainable, long-term housing solutions, making a significant, lasting impact in the fight against homelessness and housing instability.

Supporting the Most Vulnerable

What sets Impact Living apart is its commitment to helping those most in need. Collaborating with local authorities, the organization ensures their housing solutions address the specific needs of local communities, providing vulnerable individuals and families with safe, affordable homes and the support they need to rebuild their lives.

Building a Better Future

As Impact Living works toward housing 10,000 people by 2026, they continue to invite private and institutional investors to join their mission, contributing to large-scale solutions that can alleviate the UK's social housing crisis.

About Impact Living

Impact Living is a UK-based social housing provider committed to offering safe, affordable homes for vulnerable individuals and families. Working closely with local authorities, they provide tailored housing solutions designed to support residents in building stable, independent futures. For more information, visit Impact Living's website or contact below.

