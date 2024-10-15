EQS-News: Wienerberger AG / Key word(s): Takeover/Strategic Company Decision

wienerberger acquires Czech concrete pavers manufacturer to meet growing demand and strengthen local value-creation



15.10.2024 / 08:00 CET/CEST

wienerberger acquires Czech concrete pavers manufacturer to meet growing demand and strengthen local value-creation With the acquisition of Betonarna Lesonice s.r.o. wienerberger reinforces its position in the construction and infrastructure sector for concrete paving and innovative high-performance sound insulation solutions

The broadened position in the Czech Republic allows for more local value-creation

Vienna, October 15, 2024 - wienerberger, a leading international provider of innovative, ecological solutions for the entire building envelope, in the fields of new build and renovation, as well as infrastructure in water and energy management, announces the successful acquisition of the Czech concrete pavement manufacturer Betonarna Lesonice s.r.o. This step increases the production capacity of concrete pavers and significantly enhances wienerberger's presence in the Czech Republic, creating a platform for new growth. In addition, the acquisition generates local value-creation and yields ecological benefits due to shorter transport routes. In addition to the production of concrete pavers, the acquired new facilities give wienerberger the capacity to produce innovative, high-performance sound insulation solutions for multi-family houses. This extension of its existing portfolio enables wienerberger to meet the growing demand in this segment of the Czech market. The advanced sound insulation solutions enable investors to optimize the available living space, thereby increasing its sale or rental value. The acquisition of Betonarna Lesonice will add roughly € 10 million in revenue to wienerberger's business in the mid-term. Strategic acquisition meets market demand

Heimo Scheuch, CEO wienerberger, says: "Eastern Europe has become an increasingly important region for wienerberger. On the one hand, the acquisition of Betonarna Lesonice, puts us in an excellent position to meet the demand for concrete paving solutions in infrastructure and residential construction in Czechia. On the other hand, locally produced innovative sound insulation solutions will expand wienerberger's portfolio and improve comfort and quality of life in new buildings. While boosting local value-creation, this acquisition also aligns with our sustainability goals by reducing transport distances to cut emissions. It further supports the circular economy, as the solutions incorporate a high percentage of recycled materials. All these factors are integral to our value-accretive growth strategy, which has been furthered by this step." To date, wienerberger has been active in the Czech Republic with a concrete pavers production plant in the city of Ledcice near the capital Prague. This presence is now complemented by the facility of Betonarna Lesonice in the South, allowing wienerberger to operate closer to customers. To that end, Betonarna is a perfect fit with its location close to major cities where housing demand is rising the most. In 2019, the plant has been upgraded with cutting-edge production technology. Beyond enhancing local value creation, this acquisition significantly boosts wienerberger's production capacity in the Czech Republic, expanding its presence in the country's growing construction and infrastructure sector. The transaction was successfully closed. The contracting parties agreed not to disclose the purchase price.



wienerberger

wienerberger is a leading international provider of innovative, ecological solutions for the entire building envelope, in the fields of new build and renovation, as well as infrastructure in water and energy management. With more than 20,000 employees worldwide, wienerberger's solutions enable energy-efficient, healthy, climate-friendly, and affordable living. wienerberger is the world's largest producer of bricks and the market leader in clay roof tiles in Europe as well as concrete pavers in Eastern Europe. In pipe systems (ceramic and plastic pipes), the company is one of the leading suppliers in Europe and a leading supplier of facade products in North America. At the beginning of 2024, wienerberger successfully completed the acquisition of Terreal, becoming the leading European provider of innovative all-in roofing and solar solutions, as well as solutions for the entire building envelope in Europe and North America. With its more than 200 production sites, wienerberger generated revenues of approx. € 4.2 billion and an operating EBITDA of € 811 million in 2023.



