wienerberger acquires Czech concrete pavers manufacturer to meet growing demand and strengthen local value-creation
This step increases the production capacity of concrete pavers and significantly enhances wienerberger's presence in the Czech Republic, creating a platform for new growth. In addition, the acquisition generates local value-creation and yields ecological benefits due to shorter transport routes. In addition to the production of concrete pavers, the acquired new facilities give wienerberger the capacity to produce innovative, high-performance sound insulation solutions for multi-family houses. This extension of its existing portfolio enables wienerberger to meet the growing demand in this segment of the Czech market. The advanced sound insulation solutions enable investors to optimize the available living space, thereby increasing its sale or rental value. The acquisition of Betonarna Lesonice will add roughly € 10 million in revenue to wienerberger's business in the mid-term.
Strategic acquisition meets market demand
To date, wienerberger has been active in the Czech Republic with a concrete pavers production plant in the city of Ledcice near the capital Prague. This presence is now complemented by the facility of Betonarna Lesonice in the South, allowing wienerberger to operate closer to customers. To that end, Betonarna is a perfect fit with its location close to major cities where housing demand is rising the most.
In 2019, the plant has been upgraded with cutting-edge production technology. Beyond enhancing local value creation, this acquisition significantly boosts wienerberger's production capacity in the Czech Republic, expanding its presence in the country's growing construction and infrastructure sector.
The transaction was successfully closed. The contracting parties agreed not to disclose the purchase price.
