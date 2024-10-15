Lazard, Inc. (NYSE: LAZ) today announced that Will Thompson is joining the firm on 4th November 2024 as Managing Director, Healthcare. Based in London, he will join Lazard's financial advisory practice for Europe, headed by Cyrus Kapadia and Jean-Louis Girodolle, and its global healthcare group, led by David Gluckman. With his focus on Healthcare Services, Mr. Thompson's appointment further reinforces the leading position of Lazard's global franchise.

Mr. Thompson's appointment marks a return to Lazard; he was at the firm earlier in his career from 1998 to 2004. He joins Lazard from Barclays, where he spent close to ten years as Managing Director and Head of European Healthcare. Previously, he was Managing Director in the healthcare practices of UBS, Close Brothers and Morgan Stanley.

Mr. Thompson's appointment follows that of Michele Colocci, who joined Lazard as Vice Chairman, Investment Banking and Managing Director, Healthcare in June. These two senior hires reflect Lazard's wider commitment to investing in its best-in-class product and sector teams. Lazard's preeminent healthcare business is supported by a global network of sector-focused bankers operating at scale across 22 countries. The franchise has undergone a period of significant growth in recent years, with the team advising on transactions representing over $245 billion in aggregate value since 2020.

Founded in 1848, Lazard is one of the world's preeminent financial advisory and asset management firms, with operations in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. Lazard provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets and capital solutions, restructuring and liability management, geopolitics, and other strategic matters, as well as asset management and investment solutions to institutions, corporations, governments, partnerships, family offices, and high net worth individuals.

