PHSC Plc - Board Change

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 15

15 October 2024

PHSC PLC

("PHSC" or the "Company")

Board Change

PHSC (AIM: PHSC), a leading provider of health, safety, hygiene and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors, announces that Stephen King, Chair and CEO, has tendered his resignation to pursue other interests. Accordingly, he will step down from the Board and leave the Company's employment with effect from 12 January 2025.

As one of PHSC's founders, Stephen has been involved in the business since its inception in 1990, alongside his co-founder, Nicola Coote, Deputy Chair and Deputy CEO, who remains fully involved with the business and who will work closely with Stephen to ensure an orderly transfer of his responsibilities. The Board would like to take this opportunity to thank Stephen for his considerable service and significant contribution to the growth and development of the business over many years and wish him well in his future endeavours.

A process to appoint Stephen's successor as CEO is underway and further details will be announced in due course. Lorraine Young will assume the role of non-executive Chair with immediate effect.

About PHSC

PHSC, through its trading subsidiaries, Personnel Health & Safety Consultants Ltd, RSA Environmental Health Ltd, QCS International Ltd, Inspection Services (UK) Ltd and Quality Leisure Management Ltd, provides a range of health, safety, hygiene, environmental and quality systems consultancy and training services to organisations across the UK. In addition, B2BSG Solutions Ltd offers innovative security solutions including tagging, labelling and CCTV.