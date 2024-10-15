Anzeige
Orion Oyj: Orion publishes Interim Report for January-September 2024 and holds a webcast on 29 October 2024

ORION CORPORATION
PRESS RELEASE
15 OCTOBER 2024 at 9.00 EEST

Orion publishes Interim Report for January-September 2024 and holds a webcast on 29 October 2024

Orion will publish Interim Report for January-September 2024 on Tuesday, 29 October 2024 at approximately 12.00 noon EET. The release and related presentation material will be available on the company's website at www.orion.fi/en/investorsafter publishing.

Webcast and conference call

A webcast and a conference call for analysts, investors and media representatives will be held on Tuesday, 29 October 2024 at 13.30 EET.

A link to the live webcast is available on Orion's website at www.orion.fi/en/investors. A recording of the event will be available on the website later the same day.

Confenrence call can be joined by registering through the following link: https://palvelu.flik.fi/teleconference/?id=50047158 (" rel=)

Phone numbers and the conference ID to access the conference will be provided after the registration. In case you would like to ask a question during the conference, please dial *5 on your telephone keypad to enter the question queue.

Questions can also be presented in writing through the question form of the webcast.

Silent period

The silent period preceding the publication is ongoing and continues until the disclosure.


Contact person:
Tuukka Hirvonen, Investor Relations, Orion Corporation
tel. +358 10 426 2721

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
www.orion.fi

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being for over a hundred years. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and consumer health products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. Orion's net sales in 2023 amounted to EUR 1,190 million and the company had about 3,600 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.


