The Singapore-based manufacturer said its new panel can achieve self-cleaning through rainwater thanks to its frameless design. The new product features an operating temperature coefficient of -0. 30% per C and an efficiency ranging from 21. 51% to 22. 53%. Singapore-based solar manufacturer Gstar has unveiled a frameless TOPCon solar module for residential applications. "The Cleanedge series has successfully obtained patent certification from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) thanks to its innovative design," a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine. "Its most standout ...

