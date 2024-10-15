Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.10.2024
Diese Fusion könnte der Katalysator sein, den Anleger brauchen
WKN: A1XE3D | ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83 | Ticker-Symbol: DHG
Frankfurt
15.10.24
08:03 Uhr
3,945 Euro
-0,105
-2,59 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
Dow Jones News
15.10.2024 08:37 Uhr
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: EUR25 million share buy-back

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: EUR25 million share buy-back 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: EUR25 million share buy-back 
15-Oct-2024 / 07:05 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dalata Hotel Group plc 
("Dalata" or the "Company") 
EUR25 million share buy-back 
Dalata Hotel Group today announces it will launch a share buy-back programme of up to EUR25 million (the "Buy-back 
Programme"). 
The Company has entered into non-discretionary agreements with J&E Davy ("Davy") and Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, 
London Branch ("Berenberg") to purchase the Company's Ordinary Shares of EUR 0.01 (the "Shares") for an aggregate 
value (excluding expenses) of up to 
EUR25 million on its behalf, and to make trading decisions under the Buy-back Programme independently of the Company in 
accordance with certain pre-set parameters. 
The Buy-back Programme will commence over the coming days, subject to market conditions. The Buy-back Programme is 
subject to customary early termination rights and from time to time, the Board will assess the progress of this 
Buy-back Programme in light of the Company's capital allocation needs. 
Pursuant to the Company's capital allocation strategy the purpose of the Buy-back Programme is to reduce the share 
capital of the Company. Under the terms of the Buy-back Programme, the Shares will be repurchased on Euronext Dublin 
and will subsequently be cancelled. 
Any purchases of Shares will be carried out within certain pre-set parameters and in accordance with the Company's 
existing general authority to repurchase Shares and with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No 596/2014) 
and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (and in each case as such legislation forms part of Retained EU Law 
(as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018)) and Chapter 12 of the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing 
Rules. During any closed periods the Company and its directors have no power to invoke any changes to the programme and 
it will be executed at the sole discretion of Davy or Berenberg. 
The Share Buy-back Programme may be supplemented by the purchase of ordinary shares by way of block trades effected by 
Davy or Berenberg as agents for the Company in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase shares. 
Any shares repurchased through block trades will count towards the maximum consideration payable, and the maximum 
number of shares that may be purchased, by the Company under the Buy-back Programme. 
Details of any Shares repurchased will be notified to a Regulatory Information Service by the Company following any 
repurchase. The Company confirms that currently it has no unpublished inside information. 
Contacts 
 
Dalata Hotel Group plc investorrelations@dalatahotelgroup.com 
Dermot Crowley, CEO  Tel +353 1 206 9400 
Carol Phelan, CFO 
Niamh Carr, Head of Investor Relations and Strategic Forecasting 
Joint Group Brokers 
Davy: Anthony Farrell / Orla Cowzer     Tel +353 1 679 6363 
Berenberg: Ben Wright / Clayton Bush    Tel +44 203 753 3069 
Investor Relations and PR | FTI Consulting Tel +353 86 401 5250 
Melanie Farrell / Rugile Nenortaite     dalata@fticonsulting.com

About Dalata

Dalata Hotel Group plc is a leading hotel operator backed by EUR1.7bn in hotel assets primarily in Ireland and the UK. Established in 2007, Dalata has become Ireland's largest hotel operator with an ambitious growth strategy to expand its portfolio further in excellent locations in select, large cities in the UK and Continental Europe. The Group's portfolio comprises a mix of owned and leased hotels with 57 primarily four-star hotels operating through its two main brands, Clayton and Maldron Hotels, with 12,258 rooms and a pipeline of over 700 rooms. For the six-month period ended 30 June 2024, Dalata reported revenue of EUR302 million, basic earnings per share of

16.0 cent and Free Cashflow per Share of 21.5 cent. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      DAL,DHG 
LEI Code:    635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  352809 
EQS News ID:  2008193 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2008193&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 15, 2024 02:05 ET (06:05 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
