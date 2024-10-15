Researchers in Western Australia have discovered a method to increase the number of molecules that adhere to the surface of tiny semiconductor nanocrystals. They claim this breakthrough could significantly enhance the efficiency and performance of solar panels. From pv magazine Australia Researchers at Curtin University in Western Australia have found that adjusting the shape of colloidal semiconductor nanocrystals allows them to control how these nanocrystals interact with their environment. This modification enhances their efficiency in various applications, including solar cells. Associate ...

