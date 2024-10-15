Increases Skin Hydration by Over 300 Percent and Reduces the Appearance of Wrinkles by 63 Percent After One Treatment

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN), home to flagship brand Hydrafacial®, today announced the global launch of the Hydrafacial Hydralock HA Booster, a proprietary formulation backed by clinical testing that delivers the signature Hydrafacial glow and keeps on giving. Clinically proven to increase hydration by three times, the formula helps plump and firm the skin, delivers 24-hour moisture and glow and reduces the appearance of wrinkles by 63 percent after just one treatment.1

Created with feedback and input from Hydrafacial's global providers, estheticians, and consumer community, the Hydralock HA Booster was developed to help combat dehydrated, dull, and stressed skin. This innovative booster features a proprietary blend of Triple Hyaluronic Acid Complex, Vitamin B5, and Fruit Extracts, which work together to deliver both instant and long-lasting moisture and glow, while also helping to plump and firm the skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Renowned for its patented vortex fusion technology, the Hydrafacial treatment deeply cleanses and infuses these powerful ingredients into the skin through its magic wand's delivery system operated by highly trained skin health professionals. It is this synergistic combination that ensures the clinically proven formulation is more effectively infused into the skin and can deliver optimal skin health benefits than when applied only topically. With the introduction of the Hydralock HA Booster, an individual's skin hydration and moisture will be supercharged both instantly and over time, with zero downtime.

After one Hydrafacial treatment with the Hydralock HA Booster, Corneometer measurements of participants' skin revealed:

A 455 percent increase in hydration 1 and 57 percent reduction in the appearance of wrinkles 2 immediately following the treatment.

and 57 percent reduction in the appearance of wrinkles immediately following the treatment. Sustained results, with a 338 percent increase in hydration1 and 63 percent reduction in the appearance of wrinkles2 after 24 hours.

Additionally, 94 percent of participants reported their skin remained more hydrated, moisturized and brighter 48 hours after the treatment.3

"Today's consumers are more informed than ever on skin health and ingredients, making clinically proven efficacy crucial," said BeautyHealth Chief Executive Officer Marla Beck. "We are introducing the first booster in the Hydrafacial portfolio with clinical claims to address dry, dull, dehydrated skin and the signs of aging, which are top skin concerns our providers come across in their treatment rooms. The Hydralock HA Booster further expands our range of over 15 boosters, helping our providers to offer highly customized Hydrafacial treatments that effectively address a variety of skin concerns."

The Hydrafacial Hydralock HA Booster is available now in the UK. To schedule an appointment, find a Hydrafacial provider near you.

1Based on Corneometer measurements of 38 participants before, immediately after, and 24 hours post-treatment in a clinical study. Individual results may vary.

2Based on QuantifiCare skin analysis of 38 participants before, immediately after, and 24 hours post-treatment in a clinical study. Individual results may vary.

3 Based on a consumer perception study with 38 participants. Individual results may vary.

Data on File at Hydrafacial.

About The Beauty Health Company

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) is a global category-creating company delivering millions of skin health experiences every year that help consumers reinvent their relationship with their skin, bodies, and self-confidence. Our brands are pioneers: Hydrafacial in hydradermabrasion, SkinStylus in microneedling, and Keravive in scalp health. Together, with our powerful global community of estheticians, partners, and consumers, we are personalizing skin health for all ages, genders, skin tones, and skin types. We are committed to being ever more mindful in how we conduct our business to positively impact our communities and the planet. Find a local provider at https://hydrafacial.co.uk/find-a-provider/ and learn more at beautyhealth.com or LinkedIn.

