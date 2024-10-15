New London office to further support rapid international growth and customer demand

AlertMedia, the world's leading provider of threat intelligence, emergency communication, and travel risk management solutions, announced today it has opened a new office in London, further expanding its European operations. The expansion, which will include hiring dedicated European go-to-market (GTM), customer success, and technical support teams, will enable the company to meet growing demand for the AlertMedia Platform better and deliver greater value to European and global customers.

"As the only critical event management provider that has organically built an end-to-end platform for identifying and mitigating operational and safety risks, we are uniquely positioned to help global organisations navigate critical events with greater context and confidence," says Christopher Kenessey, CEO of AlertMedia. "Security and resilience leaders want partners who are responsive, innovative, and attentive to their needs. Through this expansion, we are excited to provide an even greater level of service and partnership to our existing and future customers across Europe and beyond."

AlertMedia's newly established London office adds to its growing presence in Europe. Since 2021, the company has employed a team of European-based analysts, providing 24/7, human-verified intelligence on regional and global events as part of AlertMedia's global security operations. New customers will join a prestigious group of European employers already leveraging the AlertMedia platform, including Christie's, Clifford Chance, Compass UK, and AVEVA.

Additionally, the company announced it has chosen Phil Pate to lead its expansion as Head of EMEA Sales. Prior to AlertMedia, Pate held various GTM leadership roles at Everbridge, most recently as Senior Sales Director, Northern Europe. Earlier in his career, he also held sales leadership positions at multiple enterprise software companies, including SAP and Lexmark, with a focus on serving international customers.

"Between regulatory changes, large-scale critical events, and ongoing geopolitical conflicts, the European market is keenly aware that proactive threat intelligence and timely, accurate communication are vital during a crisis," said Pate. "Europe is ready for a new market entrant, and AlertMedia's unified platform is a compelling alternative for organisations of all sizes looking for a purpose-built solution proven to help mitigate risks, save time, and drive resilience."

To learn more about AlertMedia's expansion into Northern Europe, connect with us at BCI World in London from 30-31 October 2024 at booth G9.

About AlertMedia

AlertMedia helps organisations protect their people and business through all phases of an emergency. Our award-winning threat intelligence, emergency communication, and travel risk management solutions help companies of all sizes identify, respond to, and recover from critical events faster and with greater confidence. AlertMedia supports critical communication for thousands of leading businesses-including DHL, JetBlue, Coca-Cola Bottling, In-N-Out, and Walmart-in more than 150 countries. For more information, visit www.alertmedia.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241015325040/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Press@AlertMedia.com