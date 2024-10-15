Hyundai Motor Company: Hyundai Motor Launches Original Series 'Cities in Motion', Exploring Urban Sustainability Issues and Solutions

The series, now viewable on YouTube, presents global cities' innovative solutions to tackle environmental challenges

Riding on IONIQ EV lineup, the journey explores London's urban green areas, Frankfurt's sustainable city planning, Jakarta's plastic recycling programs, and LA's transition to renewable energy

Hyundai Motor contributes to these initiatives through global sustainability programs with its vision of 'Progress for Humanity'

SEOUL, South Korea , Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company is proud to announce the launch of its original digital series, 'Cities in Motion'. The series highlights the innovative solutions that various cities are implementing to tackle urban environmental challenges and promote sustainability. Watch the series on the Hyundai Worldwide YouTube channel at: Ep 1. London, Ep 2. Frankfurt, Ep 3. Jakarta, and Ep 4. LA.

'Cities in Motion' underscores how urban areas, despite occupying only 2 percent of the earth's surface, are responsible for 70 percent of greenhouse gas emissions, 80 percent of energy consumption, 75 percent of natural resource use, and over half of the world's waste.[1] In response to these alarming statistics, Hyundai Motor asked, "How can cities become more sustainable?"

Hyundai Motor, in collaboration with sustainability broadcaster James Stewart and Voice for Nature, established by David de Rothschild, set out on an enlightening journey. Driving Hyundai IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6 electric vehicles (EVs), they visited the diverse cities of London, Frankfurt, Jakarta, and Los Angeles (LA).

"We are proud to spotlight global environmental initiatives and demonstrate Hyundai Motor's commitment to a sustainable future for both humans and the planet," said Sungwon Jee, Senior Vice President and Global Chief Marketing Officer of Hyundai Motor Company. "This series represents our pursuit of innovative solutions to urban challenges, underscoring the role of sustainable mobility in creating a positive, lasting impact on our world."

The 'Cities in Motion' series provides an insightful and inspiring look into cities' sustainable transformation and the potential for these initiatives to be implemented on a global scale. Hyundai Motor is committed to promoting sustainability around the globe in line with its vision of 'Progress for Humanity'.

[1] Issues Brief on Cities and Nature, International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources (IUCN)

