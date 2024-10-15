Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.10.2024
Diese Fusion könnte der Katalysator sein, den Anleger brauchen
WKN: A3C32W | ISIN: US1851231068 | Ticker-Symbol:
14.10.24
21:59 Uhr
25,960 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
15.10.2024 09:06 Uhr
Clearwater Analytics Bolsters EMEA Expansion with Key Go-to-Market and Client Onboarding Leadership Appointments

Welcomes Adrien de La Grange as Head of Business Development in France, Amina Troger as New Head of Global Delivery for EMEA, and Jose Salas as Head of Partnerships & Alliances for EMEA

LONDON and BOISE, Idaho, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment management, accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today announced the expansion of its EMEA leadership team with three strategic hires: Adrien de La Grange as Head of Sales in France, Belgium and Luxembourg; Amina Troger as new Head of Global Delivery for EMEA; and Jose Salas as Head of Partnerships and Alliances for EMEA.

Clearwater Analytics

As Clearwater continues to localize its leadership in Europe, de La Grange will lead business development in France, Belgium and Luxembourg. He brings 17 years of experience from Blackrock where he held many roles, and most recently led the firm's Financial Institutions Group business in these markets.

Troger is stepping into the role of Head of Global Delivery for EMEA, bringing twenty years of fintech experience and leadership roles from SimCorp and AIM Software. Troger's appointment underscores Clearwater's dedication to deliver market specific innovations and excellence in investment management to meet the unique demands of leading asset managers and insurers.

Salas will lead the growth of Clearwater's strategic partnerships across EMEA. He brings a wealth of experience, having previously led sales partnerships and strategy roles at Wolters Kluwer, IHS Markit (now S&P Global) and Bloomberg.

"We are dedicated to supporting our clients with exceptional service and growth," said Subi Sethi, CCO at Clearwater Analytics. "Our expansion in EMEA and the addition of these outstanding leaders are essential for us to meet and exceed the evolving needs of our global customers."

"This is a pivotal time for Clearwater as we accelerate our growth and expansion across EMEA," said Keith Viverito, Managing Director of EMEA at Clearwater Analytics. "We are excited to have these industry veterans join our team. These appointments reflect our unwavering commitment to localize our global offerings, deliver customer success, and pioneer innovative solutions."

"International expansion is central to our growth strategy," said Sandeep Sahai, CEO at Clearwater Analytics. "Our worldwide wins and these strategic appointments reflect our success and commitment to delivering increased value to our global clientele."

Recently, Clearwater Analytics was awarded Investment & Portfolio Management Technology of the Year at the Insurance Investor European Awards, recognizing its innovative solutions for delivering top-tier investment analytics and a unified view of portfolios across all asset classes. New clients in the region include La Caisse Centrale de Réassurance (CCR), Erste Asset Management, France Active, Galilee AM, La France Mutualiste, M&G Investments, Pool Re, and AXA XL's Alternative Capital Team.

To learn more about Clearwater Analytics, speak to an expert today.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a global, industry-leading SaaS solution, automates the entire investment lifecycle. With a single instance, multi-tenant architecture, Clearwater offers award-winning investment portfolio planning, performance reporting, data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, and order management. Each day, leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, and governments use Clearwater's trusted data to drive efficient, scalable investing on more than $7.3 trillion in assets spanning traditional and alternative asset types. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at clearwateranalytics.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1502063/Clearwater_Analytics_v3_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/clearwater-analytics-bolsters-emea-expansion-with-key-go-to-market-and-client-onboarding-leadership-appointments-302275530.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
