In line with earlier guidance, S&U reported H125 PBT of £12.8m, a significant decline versus H124 but an improvement versus H224. Customer repayment collections and earnings in the motor finance business were materially affected by the temporary restrictions agreed with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). These have since been lifted, and while regulatory discussions are ongoing, this is an important step towards the strong recovery in motor finance earnings that we forecast. Meanwhile, as previously reported, the property lending division continues to perform strongly, with a positive outlook for continuing growth.

