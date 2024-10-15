Gautam Solar plans to launch an initial public offering (IPO) in the next 12 to 18 months to fund its PV cell expansion plans. From pv magazine India Gautam Solar has revealed plans to increase its solar module manufacturing capacity to 5 GW by 2025. The company has also announced a $121. 1 million PV cell expansion project, which will be financed through an IPO planned for the next 12 to 18 months. "This expansion will occur in three phases, with the first phase set for completion in November 2024, followed by the second and third phases in January and April 2025, respectively," said the company. ...

