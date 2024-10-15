Powered by Human Intelligence, Workhuman iQ offers a comprehensive view into a business' people dynamics, retention, skills analytics and performance data to drive guaranteed ROI

Workhuman, the #1 global employee recognition provider, has enhanced its Workhuman iQplatform by providing the industry's only and mostadvanced AI-powered analytics capability to help HR leaders make data-driven decisions that shape the future of their organizations. Powered by Human Intelligence the combination of Social Recognition data and AI allows Workhuman iQ to unlock the collective knowledge of an organization, providing CHROs and HR teams with unparalleled visibility into employee skills, retention risks and productivity to elevate employee performance and drive measurable business impact.

According to Deloitte Insights research, 70% of leaders believe that HR's role must shift from measuring industrial-era concepts to unlocking organization-wide human performance that drives business transformation and shared strategic outcomes. Developed to harness the collective people insights of an organization, Workhuman iQ is the only analytics solution that delivers a statistically relevant and single panoramic view of an organization's people dynamics, cultural health, and performance metrics, all fueled by pervasive peer-to-peer recognition data across an organization.

Workhuman has been an AI leader in HR for over 10 years, creating the industry's first recognition-based Machine Learning Models (MLM) grounded in 25 years of Workhuman proprietary data and research. Regardless of industry or organization size, Workhuman iQ empowers HR leaders to slice and dice recognition data to show previously hidden insights, unveiling strengths and opportunities across the workforce, such as:

Emerging trends and themes that are hindering company culture Retention insights to help mitigate absenteeism Deep analysis of soft skills across the business to identify skills gaps Highlighting candidates for internal promotions or transfers

"Historically, HR leaders have de-emphasized the importance of qualitative data when reporting out to their organizations due to the lack of relevant, accurate, and helpful information. As a result, they have over indexed in quantitative data and the same elementary metrics to tell a story of impactful programming," said KeyAnna Schmiedl, Chief Human Experience Officer at Workhuman. "The data generated through Social Recognition is deeply human, going beyond surface-level praise to reveal the true behaviors and skills that drive business outcomes. It provides People Leaders with the facts, figures, and information they've been craving for years. With Workhuman iQ, we provide the kind of rich, unsolicited insights that enable HR to be strategic business partners-delivering proven results."

Key New Features of Workhuman iQ:

Generative AI-Powered Knowledge Base: With a Generative AI interface to query any people-related insight, HR leaders can access real-time answers to workforce trends, recognition patterns, talent development and more. Whether analyzing DEI metrics, identifying skill gaps, or understanding employee engagement, Workhuman's conversational AI Assistant delivers data-backed insights, enabling informed decisions that align with HR and business priorities.

Advanced Talent Intelligence and Leadership Analytics: Workhuman iQ provides deeper insights into employee skills, leadership behaviors, and organizational trends while identifying high-potential talent and building robust leadership pipelines. With Workhuman iQ's premium analytics, organizations can access detailed reports on DEI initiatives and gain visibility into team dynamics.

Discover how Workhuman iQ's advanced analytics can transform your organization. Learn more here: www.workhuman.com/whats-new/fall-2024. To see Workhuman iQ's data analytics capabilities in action, schedule a demo today at: www.workhuman.com/demo.

