NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: ATEK.U) ("Athena Technology II" or "ATEK"), a publicly listed special purpose acquisition company ("SPAC"), announced that, as previously disclosed in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, which was filed on September 26, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the audited financial statements contained an audit opinion from its independent registered public accounting firm that included an explanatory paragraph related to the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. This announcement is made pursuant to NYSE American LLC Company Guide Sections 401(h) and 610(b), which requires public announcement of the receipt of an audit opinion containing a going concern paragraph. This announcement does not represent any change or amendment to the Company's financial statements or to its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023.

About Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. II

Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: ATEK.U, ATEK, ATEK WS), incorporated in Delaware, is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. ATEK is the third SPAC founded by Isabelle Freidheim, who also serves as its Chief Executive Officer, with Kirthiga Reddy as President and Jennifer Calabrese as Chief Financial Officer. All three Athena SPACs have been composed entirely of women founders, CEOs, board members, and other executives.

