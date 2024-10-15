Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Auriant Mining AB receives observation status

On October 14, 2024, Auriant Mining AB (the "Company") issued a press release with information that the Company plans to apply for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if the issuer has disclosed its intention to delist its financial instruments from Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Auriant Mining AB (AUR, ISIN code SE0001337213, order book ID 076848) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.