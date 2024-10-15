Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 15.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Diese Fusion könnte der Katalysator sein, den Anleger brauchen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.10.2024 10:11 Uhr
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Matter Real Estate and GCM Grosvenor Continue Strategic European Residential Partnership with Investments in Germany and Denmark

LONDON, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matter Real Estate ("Matter"), a London-based real estate investment firm, with support from one of its investors, GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ: GCMG), is pleased to announce its initial investment in residential development platform 15 Degree in Germany as well as further investment into the Velkomn platform in Denmark.

Matter, with the support of various GCM Grosvenor funds, will commit to new projects totalling over €500m across both companies, with the goal of developing a 2,000-unit portfolio across two of Europe's strongest residential markets. Velkomn, a platform established by Matter in 2023 to invest in single-family residential properties in Denmark, recently purchased a 667-unit stabilised portfolio across eight schemes for €170m.

Matter has also committed to funding equity for €250 million of developments with 15 Degree, a German residential developer and manager. The 15 Degree partnership, a new investment for Matter, will facilitate the development of a portfolio of sustainable residential properties in Berlin. The investment broadly supports the evolution of both new and distressed projects in the German market with the initial two assets secured totalling 156 units.

These investments build upon GCM Grosvenor's previous commitments to Matter platform company Placefirst, a leading developer of attainable housing in the UK, and strategically enhance GCM Grosvenor's access to two of Europe's most significant residential markets. The ongoing partnership reinforces the two firms' commitment to pursuing strong, risk-adjusted opportunistic investments in the European residential sector for their clients.

David Christie, CEO at Matter Real Estate, said: "Our partnership with GCM Grosvenor continues to go from strength to strength. These two investments show that Matter has the expertise to implement our pan-European residential strategy across key markets which present attractive growth opportunities. We look forward to sustaining our ongoing partnership with GCM Grosvenor and welcoming other investors in these strategies."

Peter Braffman, Managing Director at GCM Grosvenor, said: "European residential strategies remain a core focus of our investment program given the favourable supply/demand dynamics and the critical need for quality rental housing across the region. Our strategic investment program with Matter has given us a unique access point to these markets which we believe can generate positive outcomes for our clients and future residents."

END

About Matter Real Estate

Founded in 2021, Matter Real Estate is a real estate investment firm that focuses the living sector real estate across Europe. It takes an operational approach, focusing on assets that meet fundamental end-user needs in sectors where there is structural demand, but barriers to large-scale investment. Matter invests in sectors including, but not limited to, build-to-rent, single-family housing, senior living and affordable housing. Matter has a 16-person team all based in London. For more information, please visit www.matterrealestate.co.uk.

About GCM Grosvenor
GCM Grosvenor.

Media Contacts
Greenbrook
James Madsen and Emelia Rice | +44 20 7952 2000 | MatterRE@greenbrookadvisory.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.