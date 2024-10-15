Conquest Planning ("Conquest"), a technology platform modernising financial planning with customised and convenient advice, announced its partnership with PlannrCRM, a next-generation back-office technology platform tailored for financial advisers. This strategic collaboration aims to streamline and enhance processes, delivering meaningful financial advice faster and more accurately to more clients.

"The integration will offer a comprehensive solution for businesses seeking efficiency and effectiveness in their operations and harmoniously combines the strengths of both platforms," said Ken Lotocki, chief product officer at Conquest Planning. "The integration between Conquest and PlannrCRM is poised to deliver a more unified, tech-forward experience. Now, advisers and their teams can transfer client fact find information from within their PlannrCRM access at the click of a button, enabling the creation of financial plans in seconds."

By leveraging an API-first approach, this integration unlocks scalability, seamlessly adapting to business requirements. The partnership will benefit advisers and their clients by centralising information and communication that ensures all stakeholders have access to the most recent data, promoting a more connected work environment.

"With streamlined data entry and real-time information synchronisation, advisers gain the ability to create more financial plans and devote more time to client interactions. This promotes better decision-making and strategic planning based on accurate and up-to-date information," said Gareth Thompson, chief operating officer at PlannrCRM. "The partnership with Conquest has been highly collaborative and we look forward to strengthening and developing the relationship in 2024 and beyond."

Dr Mark Evans, Conquest President and CEO, added "We are excited to bring this powerful integration to our users. By combining the strengths of Conquest Planning with PlannrCRM, we aim to elevate the user experience and empower businesses in the financial planning sector to achieve new levels of client satisfaction and continued growth. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to innovation and always pushing ourselves to deliver even greater value to our customers."

To learn more about the integration and how it can benefit your business, visit conquestplanning.co.uk or plannrcrm.co.uk

About Conquest Planning

Conquest Planning is a leading financial planning software company headquartered in Canada with offices in the UK and USA with a purpose-driven approach to delivering financial advice. The product-led company is built on the foundational belief that every single person deserves access to great financial advice. Users of Conquest Planning leverage its intuitively designed product, simple onboarding process, and data-driven artificial intelligence to accelerate the delivery of beautifully designed, hyper-personalized financial plans. Established in 2018, Conquest Planning was founded by a team of financial technology veterans whose track record of success spans over 30 years in the financial planning software space. For more information, follow Conquest on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About PlannrCRM

PlannrCRM is a next generation CRM/Backoffice designed by a consortium of IFA/Wealth Managers. Helping you get more out of financial planning, through beautifully intuitive technology and a shared understanding of how you'd like financial planning to be. From levels of user experience and interface you've never seen before and seamless working for those sick of multiple clicks, to greater freedom in contracts and costs and a real say in what you want from your fintech to be the best you can be. For more information, follow Plannr on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

