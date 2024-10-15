Simon Terwagne will join Forward Global's Brussels office as Head of theChemicals Practice, starting December 2nd. Simon specializes in product regulatory defense, chemical, and environmental policy, with a focus on key European regulations such as REACH -Restrictions, Industrial Emissions Benchmarks- Harmonized Classification and Labeling, Crop Protection Regulatory Approvals, Food Contact Materials, and Occupational Exposure Limits. Simon has built a vast network among EU regulators, industry leaders, and trade unions, allowing him to provide realistic, tailored strategic advice aimed at securing long-term solutions for clients.

"I am thrilled to join a unique team of highly experienced senior policy advisors. The European chemical industry is at a crossroads. Its future viability will depend on how the EU deploys its clean industrial deal, and implements its complex body of product legislation over the next five years. There is a critical need for sound, and highly specialized strategic advice regarding the implementation of chemical regulations," commented Terwagne.

Matthieu Creux, President of Forward Global, said: "We are pleased to welcome Simon to our team. His deep technical expertise will be key in building a dedicated Chemicals Practice around our existing clients, addressing a clear market need in a sector where Forward Global is heavily invested in critical issues such as ESG, crisis management, strategic protection, resilience, and industrial competitiveness. His arrival highlights Forward Global's ability to attract top experts and recognized leaders, reinforcing the entrepreneurial journey we have been carefully shaping over the years."

Before joining Forward Global, Simon co-led the Environment Chemicals Practice at FleishmanHillard for several years. Prior to consulting, Simon spent over a decade in various roles at the European Chemical Industry Council (Cefic), Bayer AG, and Bayer Crop Science, where he worked on high-profile cases. A Belgian national, Simon holds a Master's degree in Political Science from the Université Libre de Bruxelles.

About Forward Global

Forward Global designs and delivers services and technologies to manage digital, economic, and information risks. Our mission is to help executives, businesses, and institutions better understand, prepare for, and manage risks, so they can improve decision making and strengthen their strategic positions.

Forward Global's Brussels team boasts over 30 experts fluent in 10 languages. Specializing in politics and policy, we design and execute effective public affairs and strategic communications campaigns for a diverse client base, including multinationals, trade associations, SMEs, and governments. Our clients trust us for the long term.

