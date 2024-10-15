Tokyo-based startup Girasol Energy and the enterprise bureau of Japan's Yamanashi prefecture have repowered Japan's oldest PV system, a 100 kW array built in 1993. The project aimed to partially replace the original 13. 3% efficient solar modules, offering an alternative to dismantling and recycling the system's components. Japanese startup Girasol Energy and the enterprise bureau of Yamanashi prefecture have jointly repowered the country's oldest PV system - a 100 kW array deployed in 1993. The system had a 95 kW inverter and 1,800 solar modules with a power conversion efficiency of 13. 3%, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...