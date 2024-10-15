Equiti Group and SIGMA Capital announce joint venture in Cairo

CAIRO, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Equiti Group and SIGMA Capital in a joint venture agreement have launched a financial education hub in Cairo.

The new facility, featuring state-of-the-art classrooms and auditoriums, is now fully operational and ready to deliver comprehensive financial education to the Egyptian market.

This strategic partnership aims to promote financial literacy and empower Egyptians with the tools to achieve financial freedom and actively participate in the growing financial markets.

Egypt, one of the fastest-growing economies in Africa and the Middle East, has experienced remarkable growth over the past two decades. With its GDP nearly tripling between 2002 and 2022, the country is home to a young, ambitious population eager to embrace opportunities in the global economy.

The Cairo hub is designed to provide a range of educational resources, from basic financial literacy to advanced market strategies.

In addition to regular workshops and seminars, Equiti SIGMA will be hosting global market experts in Cairo throughout the year.

These sessions will offer deep insights into global financial trends and cutting-edge strategies for navigating financial markets.

"Egypt is a hub of incredible potential," said Iskandar Najjar, Equiti Group Co-founder. "Partnering with SIGMA Capital allows us to bring global expertise to a market that is championing growth. This hub will be key to driving financial independence for many Egyptians."

This partnership represents not just a focus on education but a long-term investment in Egypt's economic potential. With over 100 million people, Egypt's youthful and digitally connected population is poised to drive the next wave of economic growth in the region.

"We deeply believe in the potential of the Egyptian people," said Ahmed Marwan, SIGMA Capital Chairman. "This educational hub is a pivotal step for both organizations, and we take great pride in delivering world-class financial education and insights that contribute to Egypt's economic progress."

Equiti Group's commitment to sending global market experts to lead ongoing masterclasses ensures that Egyptians will have access to world-class financial education right from their doorstep.

"Great partners create great outcomes," added Iskandar Najjar. "With SIGMA Capital, we have the opportunity to make a real, lasting impact and help more people access the tools they need to achieve financial freedom."

The New Cairo office, situated in Plot 280, is now open and actively offering free educational programs.

With a variety of learning formats and global expertise at their disposal, Equiti Group and SIGMA Capital are well-positioned to drive financial literacy and economic empowerment in Egypt.

For more information, visit Free Finance Workshops, Seminars and Resources | Equiti Sigma.

About Equiti

Equiti is the brand name of 'Equiti Brokerage Seychelles' and an FSA-regulated member of the Equiti Group of companies. The Equiti Group offers trading technology, payment software, virtual assets, asset management and physical commodity solutions with a presence in Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. The Group holds licenses from highly regulated jurisdictions across the world, including the UK's FCA, the UAE's SCA, Cyrpus' CySec and more.

About SIGMA Capital

SIGMA Capital is one of the leading financial services companies in Egypt. Established in 2000 with the aim of providing top-quality financial services to the regional market, SIGMA Capital's first endeavour in Egypt was to establish its securities brokerage business, expanding its service offering to include custody, investment banking, asset management and private equity.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2529623/Sigma_lobby.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2529624/Sigma_classroom.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/equiti-group-and-sigma-capital-announce-joint-venture-in-cairo-302275136.html