Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2024) - Houston, TX-based Splitwaters, a leading provider of cutting-edge electrolyzers and an esteemed EPC contractor for green hydrogen and e-fuel projects, has announced that it has signed an agreement with Singapore-based Destiny Energy to perform engineering design for an innovative e-methanol facility in Europe. This plant is projected to produce 10,000 tons of e-methanol annually once operational.





Splitwaters Signs Agreement With Destiny Energy

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8846/226567_2c04d15064d72969_001full.jpg

The project will leverage renewable power sources and advanced electrolyzers to generate green hydrogen. This green hydrogen will then be combined with CO2 to produce e-methanol, a highly sought-after shipping fuel known for its sustainability credentials.

To ensure optimal performance, the process design of the e-methanol plant will focus on ease of operation, high plant availability, elevated conversion rates, and minimized energy consumption. Splitwaters plans to achieve these goals through a modular approach to construction. By adopting this design strategy, the amount of stick-built construction required will be reduced significantly. This not only mitigates risks associated with traditional construction methods but also facilitates easier installation and maintenance of the plant-factors that contribute directly to its reliability and operational efficiency.

Vijay Sirse, Founder and CEO of Destiny Energy, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration: "We are committed to developing green hydrogen and methanol production in the wider Baltic and Nordic regions and Southeast Asia. We are excited to engage Splitwaters for the design work considering their comprehensive 'one-stop-shop' solution that encompasses not only the green hydrogen components but also extends into green methanol production. We believe in modular solutions as key for our project's success while ensuring timely execution within budget." He added that they aim to establish several green methanol projects globally as part of their contribution towards energy transition.

Deepak Bawa, the CEO of Splitwaters, expressed his enthusiasm regarding the significant engagement with Destiny Energy focused on an innovative e-methanol project. Bawa stated, "We are thrilled about this e-methanol project and grateful to Destiny Energy for their confidence in our engineering capabilities." This engagement highlights Splitwaters' commitment to delivering optimal solutions that not only reduce capital expenditures (CAPEX) but also maximize output.

Bawa emphasized that the project's success hinges on engineering excellence, positioning it as a potential benchmark within the emerging e-fuels market. He noted the importance of their modular approach, which is designed to effectively navigate the complexities of this exciting sector. "This strategic partnership not only underscores Splitwaters' role in advancing sustainable energy solutions but also reflects a growing trend in the industry towards innovative fuel alternatives," he added.

About Splitwaters:

Splitwaters is a Houston, Texas-based electrolyzer manufacturer and engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning firm specializing in low-cost Green Hydrogen and e-fuel plants. Splitwaters is working to create a cleaner, greener, safer world by building small-cap to large-cap projects, improving the resiliency of the world's infrastructure; getting closer to net zero; tackling critical environmental challenges; and accelerating progress to make the world a cleaner, greener, safer place. To learn more, visit www.splitwaters.com.

About Destiny Energy

Destiny Energy is a Singapore headquartered global developer and investor in full green hydrogen value chain projects. The projects that Destiny Energy is developing integrate renewable electricity from solar and wind coupled to battery storage solutions with down stream integration into production of green hydrogen and green methanol. Destiny Energy is positioning itself as the green hydrogen and green methanol production company in its focus countries that includes Baltic and Nordic regions and South East Asia. Destiny Energy brings more than four decades experience in greenfield project development, investment and operations management. The basic premise of Destiny Energy's project development is to be technology agnostic and use the best-fit-for-purpose technology and solutions architecture for the specific project. To learn more, visit https://www.destinyenergy.net/.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/226567

SOURCE: Media Feature