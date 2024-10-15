nShift unveils four strategies to build a more sustainable shopping experience this peak season

Shoppers want to make this peak season as sustainable as possible even if it means paying more for products and deliveries. nShift, the global leader in delivery and experience management today releases four strategies to help make this year's peak season more environmentally friendly.

Research reveals that 80% of consumers are willing to pay extra for a more sustainable shopping experience. On average, ethical shoppers are willing to pay almost 10% more for goods they consider to be ethically sourced or recycled.1

Mattias Gredenhag, CTO at nShift said, "Shoppers may be seeking discounts in the run up to Black Friday and Christmas, but they also want to be as environmentally friendly as possible. Increasingly, ethically-minded consumers choose to shop with retailers that they believe share their values. So for online and multichannel vendors, demonstrating their eco-credentials is no longer 'a nice to do'. It's a critical means of attracting and retaining customers."

nShift recommends four ways that retailers can create a more sustainable shopping experience this peak season:

Offering sustainable delivery options at checkout some shoppers will pay more for a lower-emissions delivery. It's crucial that online retailers offer these options at checkout. They also need to ensure that they are clearly labeling these options so that the shopper can find what they are looking for quickly Giving shoppers a chance to give back consumers seek brands and retailers that share their ethical values. Retailers should consider configuring their checkout so that specific delivery options automatically trigger a donation to a sustainable or charitable cause Measuring carbon emissions -if online retailers measure the carbon emissions associated with each shipment, they gain real evidence to demonstrate that their eco-strategies are working Driving returns in store through a digital returns process, multichannel retailers can give people the chance to return items for free provided that they take them in store. This reduces the emissions associated with the delivery and return. It also creates an opportunity for a customer to talk to a salesperson who can encourage them to exchange, rather than return, their item

nShift's delivery experience management (DMXM) solutions give retailers the ability to create a great joined-up delivery experience. From checkout to returns, companies can manage each aspect of the process from one platform, ensuring an integrated customer experience.

nShift Checkout fully integrates with web shops to seamlessly display a range of delivery options.

nShift Emissions Tracker helps ecommerce companies and warehouses calculate, record, and analyze greenhouse gas emissions for every shipment.

For more advice on how to make the most of peak season visit https://nshift.com/black-friday

