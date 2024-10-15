Republic Airways selects IBS Software for next-generation crew schedule bidding

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Airways , one of the largest regional carriers in North America, has selected IBS Software to build its next-generation crew schedule bidding system. The new system, currently under development, is expected to support Republic Airways' commitments to crew satisfaction and operational efficiency.

"Every airline and every crew member has a keen interest in a schedule-bidding system that is powerful, easy to use and flexible; it supports operational efficiency and crew satisfaction," said Sam Shukla, SVP and Regional Head Americas, IBS Software. "Republic is one of the industry leaders in modernizing critical information system and has chosen our iFlight Crew solution because it is engineered to deliver optimal scheduling outcomes that enhance both productivity and crew satisfaction."

"Partnering with IBS Software supports our commitment to improve our crew members' quality of life," said Paul Kinstedt, SVP and COO, Republic Airways. "We are confident this partnership will provide our crew members with the flexible, accessible application they deserve when bidding their schedules and it will be an important element in advancing our operational efficiency."

Republic Airways, which operates as a codeshare carrier in partnership with American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines, chose IBS Software's iFlight Crew Planning Optimisers to modernise its Preferential Bidding System (PBS) after a competitive review involving managers, crew members and their unions. The application will provide Republic with a configurable solution and an intuitive interface that will give crew members greater control over their schedules while ensuring the airline meets its operational goals.

Additionally, the system improves crew experience by accommodating personalized schedule preferences, increasing transparency in the bidding process, and efficiently allocating duties and time off while ensuring compliance with legal requirements, company rules and quality guidelines. With an extensive array of options to fine-tune the optimizer and bid parameters, the solution can be tailored to meet the specific needs of Republic Airways and its crew members.

About IBS Software

IBS Software is a global leader in SaaS solutions for the travel industry, managing mission-critical operations for clients in the aviation, hospitality, tour & cruise, and energy resources sectors. IBS's aviation solutions encompass fleet & crew operations, aircraft maintenance, passenger services, loyalty programs, staff travel, and air cargo management.

In the hospitality industry, IBS Software offers a cloud-native, unified platform for hotels and travel sellers, including central reservation (CRS), property management (PMS), revenue management (RMS), call centre, booking engine, loyalty, and distribution systems.

For the tour and cruise industry, IBS provides a comprehensive, customer-centric digital platform covering onshore, online, and onboard solutions. In the energy & resources industry, IBS offers logistics management solutions that cover planning, operations, and accommodation management.

The Consulting and Digital Transformation (CDx) division focuses on driving digital transformation initiatives for its clients, leveraging deep domain knowledge, cutting-edge digital technologies, and engineering excellence.

IBS Software operates from 17 offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.ibsplc.com . Follow us: Blog | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram.

About Republic Airways Inc.

Founded in 1974 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, Republic Airways is one of the largest regional airlines in North America. Republic operates a fleet of 200+ Embraer 170/175 aircraft and offers scheduled passenger service with 900 daily flights to 80+ cities in the U.S. and Canada. Republic offers fixed-fee flights operated under our major airline partner brands of American Eagle, Delta Connection and United Express. For more information, please visit www.rjet.com.

