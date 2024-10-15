Hardman & Co Research

Hardman & Co Q&A on Apax Global Alpha (APAX): 1H24 deal activity rebounding



Hardman & Co analyst interview | Closed-ended investments Q&A on Apax Global Alpha (APAX) | 1H24 deal activity rebounding Apax Global Alpha (APAX) is the topic of conversation when Mark Thomas, analyst at Hardman & Co joins DirectorsTalk Interviews. In this interview, key insights are provided on Apax Global Alpha's performance during the first half of 2024. Mark discusses a notable rebound in deal activity, highlighting both investments and exits, along with strong growth in investee company EBITDA. He also addresses the factors behind the dip in NAV, the outlook for further NAV growth, and Apax's strategic approach to capital allocation and liquidity. The interview offers valuable perspectives on the current state of Apax Global Alpha and what investors might expect moving forward.

