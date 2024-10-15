FirstGroup Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 15

FirstGroup plc

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

15 October 2024

Director / PDMR Shareholding

Share Incentive Plan ("SIP") Purchase

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") was notified on 14 October 2024 by Computershare Trustees Limited, trustee of the FirstGroup SIP, of the purchase on behalf of Ryan Mangold, an Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer, of 109 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company. The Partnership Shares were purchased on 10 October 2024 at a price of £1.3760 per share.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

Enquiries

David Blizzard

Company Secretary

020 7291 0505

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them