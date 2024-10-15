FirstGroup Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 15
FirstGroup plc
LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
15 October 2024
Director / PDMR Shareholding
Share Incentive Plan ("SIP") Purchase
FirstGroup plc (the "Company") was notified on 14 October 2024 by Computershare Trustees Limited, trustee of the FirstGroup SIP, of the purchase on behalf of Ryan Mangold, an Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer, of 109 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company. The Partnership Shares were purchased on 10 October 2024 at a price of £1.3760 per share.
This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Ryan Mangold
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
FirstGroup plc
b)
LEI
549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 5p each
GB0003452173
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of Partnership Shares under the FirstGroup SIP
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£1.3760
109
d)
Aggregated information
Partnership Shares
Aggregated volume
Price
109
£149.98
e)
Date of the transaction
10 October 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted