ProcurePro: Construction Sector Saves Two Centuries Of Admin Time, By Modernising Procurement

Procurepro Leads The Way In Revolutionising Procurement Across UKI. Already Saved The Construction Industry Equivalent To 200 Work Years In Procurement Admin Time.

LONDON, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ProcurePro, the cutting-edge procurement software solution, is making waves in the construction industry by significantly streamlining procurement processes. The company has already saved the construction sector an astounding 400,000+ hours in administrative time, equivalent to 200 work years, among its customers in Australia, New Zealand, and the UK.

ProcurePro's mission is ambitious: to save 1 billion construction admin hours. By simplifying and streamlining procurement, ProcurePro enables construction professionals to focus on what they do best - focussing on the project delivery, not the paperwork.

With the success achieved in Australia and New Zealand, ProcurePro is actively expanding into the UKI market. The positive feedback and strong demand for its innovative solutions underscore the company's ability to transform procurement practices in the region.

"By harnessing technology, we are not just saving time; we are fundamentally changing the way procurement works in construction," said Alastair Blenkin, CEO at ProcurePro. "We are excited about our expansion into the UKI market and the opportunity to help even more customers achieve significant efficiency gains."

Jordan Connachie, Managing Director at KORI Construction said, "The impact on our business is immediate - within weeks we've transformed how our teams work, are saving countless hours in time and are making smarter choices with information at our fingertips. ProcurePro is not just a tool-it's a catalyst for transforming procurement strategies and unlocking operational excellence."

ProcurePro remains committed to its mission and looks forward to sharing more milestones as it continues to lead the way in procurement innovation.

About ProcurePro:

Multiple award winner, ProcurePro is the #1 procurement platform for head contractors, setting a new standard of innovation for construction. By consolidating 15+ fragmented processes into one streamlined platform, ProcurePro enhances visibility, efficiency, quality, and consistency throughout the procurement lifecycle.

procurepro.co

About KORI Construction

Kori is an award-winning main contractor committed to delivering exceptional results. Specialising in construction services for developers, building occupiers, and investors, Kori provides tailored solutions across a wide range of sectors.

koriconstruction.com

About Alastair Blenkin:

Alastair Blenkin is the Founder and CEO of ProcurePro, the #1 construction procurement platform for head contractors. His passion for transforming industries through technology began in the legal sector, where he witnessed the significant inefficiencies of managing high-volume enterprise contracts with outdated systems. This experience ignited his drive to leverage technology to reshape industry practices and improve operational efficiency.

Media Contact:

Emily Broom

emily.broom@procurepro.co

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2522492/4966356/ProcurePro_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/construction-sector-saves-two-centuries-of-admin-time-by-modernising-procurement-302276238.html