HTX and TradingView Forge Strategic Partnership, Ushering in a New Era of Crypto Trading

SINGAPORE, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HTX, a leading global digital asset trading platform, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with TradingView, a renowned financial analysis and trading platform. Through deep integration with TradingView's Broker feature, the collaboration aims to deliver a more efficient and seamless trading experience for users worldwide.

The partnership allows HTX users to trade cryptocurrencies directly on the TradingView platform, without needing to switch between HTX's website and app. In just a few clicks, users can easily locate the HTX icon on the TradingView trading panel, log in with their existing accounts and start trading instantly. This innovative feature enhances trading efficiency by offering greater flexibility to cryptocurrency investors, empowering them to execute multiple trading strategies, track market dynamics and place orders in real-time on a single platform.

Since its inception in 2013, HTX, the prominent global crypto exchange, has been committed to providing secure, stable and efficient trading services for users worldwide. With crypto licenses and registrations across Europe, the Americas, Asia and the Middle East, HTX serves over 47 million users. The platform supports more than 700 spot and derivatives trading pairs and provides discounts of up to 25% on trading fees. By trading with HTX, users can enjoy trading fees as low as 0.01%, making it a highly competitive offering in the market.

This strategic partnership between HTX and TradingView marks a pivotal moment for both platforms towards unlocking broader market potential and offering users more diversified investment options. Renowned globally for its expertise in market analysis and trading, TradingView brings a vast user community and extensive market data to the collaboration. Through this integration, HTX will further expand its range of services and elevate the trading experience for cryptocurrency investors.

"We are excited to announce this long-term strategic partnership with TradingView. With TradingView's Broker feature, HTX users will benefit from a more streamlined and convenient trading experience, while TradingView users will gain access to HTX's premium services and resources. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in our mission to enhance the trading experience and contribute to the growth of the crypto market."

HTX's integrated trading feature is now accessible to users globally via the TradingView platform, offering a streamlined, advanced and innovative trading experience. For more information, please visit HTX's official profile page on TradingView and embark on an enhanced crypto trading journey.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, wallets, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses. As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance", HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

For more information on HTX, please visit the HTX Square , or https://www.htx.com/ , and follow X , Telegram , Discord . For further press enquiries, please contact HTX@ruderfinn.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2391903/image_ID__Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/htx-and-tradingview-forge-strategic-partnership-ushering-in-a-new-era-of-crypto-trading-302276239.html