Spain's Gonvarri Solar Steel claims that its new single-row tracker can improve structural stability and performance in adverse conditions. From pv magazine Spain Spain-based Gonvarri Solar Steel presented its new TracSmarT+2V Compact solar tracker at an event in Madrid this week. "The new tracker is now added to our portfolio and can be ordered now, with the first units being available in January 2025," a company spokesperson told pv magazine. Gonvarri Solar Steel said its single-row tracker can improve structural stability and performance in adverse conditions. It feature improved dynamic stability ...

