Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 15
Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd
Director Shareholding
The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Mr. Mark Little
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-executive director (PDMR)
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd
b)
LEI
213800HWWQPUJ4K1GS84
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Participating Preference Shares
GG00B4L0PD47
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of ordinary shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
This notification relates to the purchase of 2,850 shares in Mr. Little's own name.
Mr. Little's total holding is 2,850 shares.
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
2,850
£7.0136
e)
Date of the transaction
14 October 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
Enquiries:
Nira Mistry, For and on behalf of FIL Investments International, Company Secretary
07778 354 517