Dienstag, 15.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Diese Fusion könnte der Katalysator sein, den Anleger brauchen
15.10.2024 12:00 Uhr
Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 15

Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd

Director Shareholding

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Mr. Mark Little

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-executive director (PDMR)

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd

b)

LEI

213800HWWQPUJ4K1GS84

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Participating Preference Shares

GG00B4L0PD47

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of ordinary shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

£7.0136

Volume(s)

2,850

This notification relates to the purchase of 2,850 shares in Mr. Little's own name.

Mr. Little's total holding is 2,850 shares.

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

2,850

£7.0136

e)

Date of the transaction

14 October 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Enquiries:

Nira Mistry, For and on behalf of FIL Investments International, Company Secretary

07778 354 517


