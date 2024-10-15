Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 15

Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd

Director Shareholding

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Mr. Mark Little 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-executive director (PDMR) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd b) LEI 213800HWWQPUJ4K1GS84 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Participating Preference Shares GG00B4L0PD47 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) £7.0136 Volume(s) 2,850 This notification relates to the purchase of 2,850 shares in Mr. Little's own name. Mr. Little's total holding is 2,850 shares. d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 2,850 £7.0136 e) Date of the transaction 14 October 2024 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

Enquiries:

Nira Mistry, For and on behalf of FIL Investments International, Company Secretary

07778 354 517