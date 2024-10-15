SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd.: Former Paraguay Vice President Applauds Taiwan's Culinary Excellence at SUIC Partner iHArt's Lifekitchen and Central Kitchen, Eyes Brand Expansion to Paraguay and Global Alliances as US Industry Leaders Push for Nationwide Gr

This visit paved the way for future collaborations and international participation.

SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC) SUIC and I.Hart welcomed the former Vice President and former Foreign Minister of the Republic of Paraguay, Hon. Luis Alberto Castiglioni, who recently visited Taiwan, making a significant stop at I.Hart's Lifekitchen cloud kitchen in Neihu and Central Kitchen in Xizhi. During his visit, he gained a profound appreciation for Taiwan's vibrant and diverse culinary culture. At Lifekitchen, the former vice president enjoyed a culinary journey around the world, sampling Italian, Vietnamese, Southeast Asian, Hong Kong, Chinese, and Thai dishes, all under one roof. He was truly impressed by this extraordinary showcase of international flavors, which exemplified the unique appeal and global reach of our group.

Following the meal, the former vice president toured the Central Kitchen, where he observed the meticulous, one-stop production process-from sourcing ingredients to delivering dishes to the table. Guided by our expert team, he saw firsthand the uncompromising dedication to quality control, deepening his admiration for Taiwan's food industry. This visit not only enriched his understanding of Taiwan's culinary heritage but also paved the way for future collaborations between Paraguay and Taiwan in the beef and meat trade. He has been a staunch supporter of Taiwan's transnational participation and expressed a strong desire to bring SUIC I.Hart food brands to Paraguay and beyond, opening a promising chapter in international cooperation.

SUIC has strategically built a powerful distribution, OEM, and franchising network across the East Coast, positioning SUIC and its partners for aggressive expansion throughout the U.S. They are actively engaging top industry talent and professionals with extensive connections to national and local distribution channels, providing broad access to key institutional sectors such as airports, supermarkets, hospitals, hotels, and more. Meanwhile, our franchising teams are spearheading business development for our unique multi-brand model, driving growth from coast to coast.

"SUIC, as the largest investor, shareholder, and key operating partner of Beneway USA, is driving forward an ambitious US development strategy focused on distribution, OEM, and franchising. Our Paraguay connection is based on our long standing alliance and commitment to serve peoples from all parts of the globe. This strategy is accelerating inclusive growth in the U.S., while bolstering Beneway's global chain and franchising expansion, strengthening distribution channels, and expediting the IPO process." said Hank Wang, CEO

SUIC Worldwide Holdings Ltd. provides research and development, venture financing for and investing in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the Internet of Things, cloud computing, mobile payment, Big Data, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence, to enhance and streamline existing processes, and establish new and exciting business models that will create revolutionary products and services. Shareholders of SUIC will be exposed to the diverse application of advanced services in various parts of the economy. Additionally, existing and potential customers can benefit from this company's diversified portfolio of technologies. As one of the pioneering publicly traded technology companies, SUIC will help build tech-enabled businesses of the future. To learn more, please visit www.sinounitedco.com

