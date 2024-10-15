WARBURG PINCUS STRENGTHENS ITS EUROPEAN BUSINESS AND GLOBAL HEALTHCARE GROUP WITH TWO NEW SENIOR ADVISERS

Seasoned industry experts will advise Warburg Pincus on new investments and drive value creation across its portfolio companies

LONDON and BERLIN, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Warburg Pincus, a leading global growth investor, today announced the appointment of Dr. Francesco Granata and Dr. Axel Herberg as Senior Advisers working with its European business and global healthcare group. Dr. Granata and Dr. Herberg will support Warburg Pincus in the identification and evaluation of new potential investment opportunities across Europe for its funds, and they bring deep expertise and connectivity within the pharmaceutical, life sciences, medical device and healthcare sectors.

The senior adviser appointments follow the recent announcement of Enovo Life Sciences, a new life sciences platform institutionally capitalized by funds advised by Warburg Pincus and led by life sciences industry veterans, Mario Philips and Roel Gordijn. These announcements demonstrate the continued momentum in Warburg Pincus's European business. Jake Strauss, a Managing Director in the global healthcare group, was recently announced as head of the firm's European healthcare efforts and Tobias Weidner, recently joined the firm as a Managing Director leading industrials in Europe. Recent European investments include Aztec, Specialist Risk Group and Epassi.

Dr. Herberg brings wide-ranging experience as an operator and investor. He is a member of various supervisory boards and is an active entrepreneur. He joined the Gerresheimer Group in 1992 and developed the company to a leading systems and solutions provider to the pharma and biotech industries and is currently Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Between 2010 and 2017, Dr. Herberg was a Partner at Blackstone, responsible for the private equity business in the German-speaking regions of Europe. Dr Herberg currently sits on the boards of Gerresheimer, Axplora, and Vetter Pharma.

Dr. Granata has more than 40 years of experience in the pharmaceuticals and biotechnology industries. He was Executive Vice President and member of the Executive Committee at Biogen Idec; served as Group Vice President at Schering-Plough, and President of Schering-Plough Europe and Canada; and held various senior management positions at Pharmacia, Dompé Biotech, and Pfizer. He currently sits on the Boards of Italfarmaco and GreenBone Ortho. He is General Partner and co-founder of Venture Capital firm 3B Future.

Jake Strauss, Managing Director at Warburg Pincus, said, "We are excited to be working with Francesco and Axel. They bring decades of invaluable experience and strong networks across Europe that will further enhance our ability to identify attractive investment opportunities for our funds where we can partner with management teams, entrepreneurs, and families to accelerate growth. Their experience will also be invaluable to our existing portfolio companies in allowing them to navigate the complex macroeconomic and technological drivers of change that are transforming their industries."

Dr Axel Herberg said, "I am looking forward to working with the exceptional team at Warburg Pincus. The firm's strong reputation, deep sector expertise and recent growth in Europe, make this an exciting time to work with the European team."

Dr Francesco Granata said, "Warburg Pincus has a long history of successfully partnering with founders and management teams and bringing deep expertise to help businesses build long-term sustainable growth. I look forward to working together to identify exciting new businesses and strong management teams driving innovation, technological change and improved patient outcomes across the healthcare sector."

Funds advised by Warburg Pincus have been among the leading global growth investors in Europe and were one of the first to invest in Europe in 1983. In Europe, the Warburg Pincus funds have invested more than $14 billion in over 125 companies across more than 20 European countries. Warburg Pincus funds have invested over $18 billion in more than 189 innovative healthcare and life sciences companies around the world, including Bausch + Lomb, Ensemble Healthcare Partners, Global Healthcare Exchange, Modernizing Medicine, and Sotera Health. The firm has also notably been active in the European healthcare market including recent investments by the funds in Polyplus, Simtra BioPharma Solutions, Norstella and the START Center for Cancer Research.

About Warburg Pincus

Warburg Pincus LLC is a leading global growth investor. The firm has more than $83 billion in assets under management. The firm's active portfolio of more than 225 companies is highly diversified by stage, sector, and geography. Warburg Pincus is an experienced partner to management teams seeking to build durable companies with sustainable value. Since its founding in 1966, Warburg Pincus has invested more than $117 billion in over 1,000 companies globally across its private equity, real estate, and capital solutions strategies. The firm is headquartered in New York with offices in Amsterdam, Beijing, Berlin, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Mauritius, San Francisco, São Paulo, Shanghai, and Singapore. For more information please visit www.warburgpincus.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Jenna Ward, Europe Communications Director

M: +44 7570 844 338

E: jenna.ward@warburgpincus.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/warburg-pincus-strengthens-its-european-business-and-global-healthcare-group-with-two-new-senior-advisers-302275872.html