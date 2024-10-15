Sedex Honoured as Highly Commended SME at Reuters Sustainability Awards 2024

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2024 / Sedex, a global leader in sustainable supply chain solutions, has been Highly Commended in the SME of the Year category at the 2024 Reuters Events Sustainability Awards. With an entry highlighting the company's transformative approach to supply chain ESG (environmental, social, and governance), Sedex's solutions were recognised for their unmatched scalability and in-depth assessment across global supply chains.

Hosted by Reuters Events, the Sustainability Awards recognize trailblazers who are setting new standards for responsible business and challenging the status quo. Sedex was the only Highly Commended business in the inaugural SME (Small-Medium Enterprise) of the Year category.

"This acknowledgment is a testament to Sedex's commitment to enabling sustainable, resilient supply chains. We're so proud to have grown into the business we are today, supporting more than 85,000 customers across 180 countries - a reach that far exceeds our size as a small business. We are honoured to be recognised by Reuters Events for our longstanding ability to help these businesses with their supply chain ESG goals, and send our congratulations to all the award winners," said Jon Hancock, CEO of Sedex.

Empowering Supply Chain Sustainability Across Scale and Depth

Over its 20-year history, Sedex has redefined supply chain sustainability through its advanced data technology platform and integrated assessment tools, including the on-site SMETA audit and global ESG risk analysis. The company's solutions help businesses assess and mitigate ESG risks, drive more sustainable practices and improve working conditions for millions of workers around the world.

In 2023 alone, Sedex customers carried out over 55,000 SMETA audits and resolved more than 185,000 sustainability non-compliance issues. Sedex's 2024 product releases include a detailed environmental questionnaire and a significant update to the SMETA methodology - demonstrating their continued commitment to delivering solutions for the complex challenges of supply chain sustainability.

The recognition by Reuters Events underlines Sedex's role in shaping the future of sustainable business practices on a global scale.

"Being highly commended in this category reinforces our vision to empower businesses with the tools they need to build transparent and ethical supply chains," said Maurizio Capuzzo, Chief Marketing Officer of Sedex. "We will continue to innovate and collaborate with our customers to further enhance our solutions, accelerating the journey to a more sustainable future."

About Sedex

Sedex is a global technology company specialising in data, insights and professional services to empower supply chain sustainability. Our platform, tools and services enable businesses to easily manage and improve their environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance to meet their supply chain sustainability goals.

Sedex has 20 years of expertise and provides end-to-end supply chain solutions for all businesses, including SMETA, our world-leading site-level social audit. We're proud to work with a community of 85,000 businesses and 104,000 supply chain sites across 35 sectors globally. This includes some of the world's most recognisable brands such as Reckitt, Nestlé, Molson Coors, Yum! Brands, Marks & Spencer, Mengniu, Tesco, Asahi, Li & Fung and John Lewis Partnership (JLP).

