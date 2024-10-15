3 Rivers Capital: R3 Wound Care And Hyperbaric Promotes David Underwood To Senior Director Of Human Resources

R3 Wound Care And Hyperbaric Executive Promoted From Previous Post As Company's Manager of Human Resources

DALLAS-FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2024 / R3 Wound Care & Hyperbarics, a portfolio company of 3 Rivers Capital and a leading provider of advanced wound care treatments, has promoted David Underwood to Senior Director of Human Resources, effective October 1, 2024. Based in R3's Dallas offices, Mr. Underwood will report to Christopher Burciaga, CEO.

David Underwood

Senior Director of Human Resources

R3 Wound Care and Hyperbarics

Mr. Underwood joined R3 Wound Care and Hyperbarics in 2022 as Manager of Human Resources, bringing with him an extensive career in serving people, a journey that began as a dedicated First Responder, including roles as a Firefighter, EMT and Police Detective focusing on crimes against people. Mr. Underwood's commitment to making a difference in people's lives ultimately led him to the field of human resources where he held senior-level positions with Chisholm Taco Group, LLC. Fort Worth, Capital Senior Living, Inc., Dallas, United Community Centers, Inc., Fort Worth, and VeraSun Energy, LLC. Mr. Underwood holds a master's in project management from George Washington University, Washington, DC and a bachelor's in political science from Texas Wesleyan University, Fort Worth.

"David has shown himself to be a champion for creating a positive workplace culture and for empowering our workforce. His passion for serving people has had a profound impact on R3, our company's providers and support staff. We look forward to benefitting even more from David's contributions as he assumes his new title as Senior Director of Human Resources," said Christopher Burciaga, Chief Executive Officer of R3 Wound Care and Hyperbarics.

"I am deeply honored to have received this promotion and am grateful for the opportunity to help responsibly shape and guide the relationship between our employees and the company. Serving people is the highest calling we can aspire to, and it is a true privilege to be part of such a collaborative team that shares a similar passion as we strive to create a supportive and thriving environment where both our people and R3 Wound Care prosper," said Mr. Underwood.

About R3 Wound Care & Hyperbarics:

Dallas-Fort Worth-based R3 Wound Care & Hyperbarics is a wound care medical provider, with clinics delivering advanced treatments that promote healing of chronic wounds, including Hyperbarics Oxygen Therapy, a painless, natural medical procedure that enhances the body's natural healing process by breathing in 100% pure oxygen in a pressurized hyperbaric oxygen chamber. As a non-hospital provider, R3 Wound Care & Hyperbarics offers easy access, affordable pricing and quick recovery, all conducted in outpatient clinics to ensure patients can access the clinics easily and comfortably.

About 3 Rivers Capital:

Based in Pittsburgh, PA, 3 Rivers Capital is a private equity firm focused on control acquisitions of small businesses with EBITDA between $4-15M. Since its founding in 2005, 3 Rivers Capital has built expertise in acquiring family and entrepreneur-owned businesses that present a clear and compelling opportunity to create significant value. 3 Rivers Capital adds value through active ownership and supportive partnerships with highly motivated management teams. For more information on 3 Rivers Capital please visit 3 Rivers Capital. For new transaction opportunities contact Michael Zhong at Zhong@3riverscap.com.

CONTACT:

Steve Syatt

SSA Public Relations

steve@ssapr.com

(818) 222-4000

SOURCE: 3 Rivers Capital

View the original press release on accesswire.com