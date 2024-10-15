Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 15.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Diese Fusion könnte der Katalysator sein, den Anleger brauchen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.10.2024 13:06 Uhr
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bybit Welcomes Traders in South Asia with Rewards Including Trending Tokens and More

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, introduced new incentives for users in South Asia to onboard the crypto express. From now to Dec. 24, 2024, users and new joiners who successfully complete Bybit's Identity Verification Level 1 in selected regions are invited to enter the Welcome Fortune Raffle for a chance to get hold of top-of-the-range electronic gadgets and the hottest tokens in the market.

Bybit Welcomes Traders in South Asia with iPhones, AirPods 4, Trending Tokens and More

The raffle offers colorful rewards including iPhone 16 (valued at 1,200 USDT), AirPod 4 (valued at 200 USDT), Ledger Nano X (valued at 150 USDT), and the most sought after tokens including ETH, TON, DOT, SUI, WIF, XRP, PEPE, and more.

Users may simply fulfill the registration and verification requirements, register for the event on the official website, and commence their derivatives trading journey with an opportunity to win prizes. Each users will receive lucky draw tickets for the following deposit and trade tasks during the campaign period:

  • Deposit $20 more more and trade $200 or more on derivatives; or deposit $50 and trade $500 or more on derivatives to redeem one (1) lucky draw ticket.
  • Deposit $100 or more and trade $1,000 or more on derivatives; or deposit $150 and trade $2000 or more on derivatives to redeem two (2) lucky draw tickets.

Eligible deposits include crypto deposit, fiat deposit, One-Click Buy and P2P on the Bybit platform.

"South Asia is home to some of the fastest growing markets in digital assets, thanks to a young and tech-savvy user base. We see enormous potential in the future of crypto adoption and blockchain technology in the region. We are confident more users will see the benefits of Bybit's comprehensive and intuitive platform, and Bybit is pleased to offer a rewarding start of their crypto journey, " said Joan Han, Sales and Marketing Director at Bybit.

Read more about how to sign up, deposit and trade for a chance to unlock rewards: Welcome Fortune Raffle.

Bybit / TheCryptoArk /

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 50 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Bybit Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2530660/Bybit_Welcomes_Traders_South_Asia_iPhones_AirPods_4_Trending_Tokens.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-welcomes-traders-in-south-asia-with-rewards-including-trending-tokens-and-more-302276219.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.