After multiple quarters of growth, EDITED positions for acceleration in 2025.

EDITED, the leading global retail intelligence platform, today announced Mike MacKeen as the company's new Chief Financial Officer.

Mike MacKeen, CFO at EDITED (Photo: Business Wire)

MacKeen is a seasoned executive with deep operational and financial experience who brings to EDITED a successful history working with private equity backed, SaaS growth companies. He brings over 20 years of financial leadership experience to EDITED, including driving growth through strategic acquisitions.

Mr. MacKeen and his team will focus on leveraging the company's deep knowledge of data science to optimize financial and operational planning and support all company functions during a period of high growth.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mike to the EDITED team as our CFO," said Doug Kofoid, CEO of EDITED. "He is a dynamic leader whose proven track record and collaborative approach to scaling businesses will be invaluable to driving the strong financial results we need to continue our growth journey."

"I am honored to join EDITED at such a pivotal time," said MacKeen. "EDITED's culture of innovation, understanding of Artificial Intelligence, and commitment to bringing retailers tangible, actionable insights is exciting. I am enthusiastic about working closely with our senior leadership, a great team of investors, and a really talented staff to accelerate growth and drive value for our customers, stakeholders, and the retail industry at a moment when accurate, data-driven decisions are so critical to success."

MacKeen joins EDITED from Wellspring Worldwide, where he served as the CFO, responsible for leading the strategic execution of the company's growth plan through organic expansion and acquisitions.

About EDITED:

EDITED is the world's leading AI-powered retail intelligence platform that empowers brands and retailers with real-time insights and actionable recommendations around assortment, pricing, and site merchandising. We help retailers drive better business outcomes by providing a holistic view that is market-informed, profit-aware, and customer-centric. The world's most successful brands and retailers use EDITED's platform to get closer to their best customers and future-proof their business.

