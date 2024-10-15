Dutch trade body Holland Solar is urging the new Dutch government to introduce self-consumption incentives for batteries, boiler tanks, and heat pumps used in combination with PV systems, as the country plans to phase out net metering by 2027. The new cabinet in the Netherlands has decided to abolish the net-metering scheme for rooftop PV from 2027. Holland Solar, the Dutch trade association for the solar sector, welcomed the decision of the government. However, it is also urging it to create financial incentives to support PV system owners to increase their self-consumption rates. "It is time ...

